Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Announces Finance Leadership Transition

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Helen Cai as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Cai will become Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2026, following the departure of Graham Shuttleworth, who will be leaving Barrick, after the announcement and filing of the Company's year-end results. Ms. Cai will work with Mr. Shuttleworth until his departure to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Hill, Group COO and Interim President and Chief Executive, said: "I would like to welcome Helen to the executive team as CFO. Helen's deep financial expertise and decades of mining sector experience will be invaluable as we focus on driving improved performance and shareholder value."

"On behalf of everyone at Barrick, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Graham for his leadership and the significant contribution he has made to the Company over the past seven years. We wish him well for the future."

Ms. Cai has served on the Barrick Board since November 2021 and brings more than two decades of experience in equity research, corporate finance, strategic planning, capital markets, and M&A across the mining, industrial, and technology sectors, primarily with Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corporation (CICC). She was consistently top ranked as a research analyst by StarMine, Institutional Investor, and Asiamoney, and the transactions she led as an investment banker received multiple deal awards from Asiamoney and The Asset. Helen holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and was educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University.

"I am excited to be taking on this new executive role at such a pivotal time in Barrick's history. I look forward to partnering with Mark and the leadership team to deliver our strategy and drive sustainable value for our shareholders," said Ms. Cai.

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

