Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A417GQ | ISIN: CA06849F1080 | Ticker-Symbol: ABR0
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 14:12
42,905 Euro
+2,13 % +0,895
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
BARRICK MINING CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BARRICK MINING CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,82042,91014:13
0,0000,00014:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Announces Finance Leadership Transition

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Helen Cai as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Cai will become Chief Financial Officer on March 1, 2026, following the departure of Graham Shuttleworth, who will be leaving Barrick, after the announcement and filing of the Company's year-end results. Ms. Cai will work with Mr. Shuttleworth until his departure to ensure a smooth transition.

Mark Hill, Group COO and Interim President and Chief Executive, said: "I would like to welcome Helen to the executive team as CFO. Helen's deep financial expertise and decades of mining sector experience will be invaluable as we focus on driving improved performance and shareholder value."

"On behalf of everyone at Barrick, I would like to express our sincere thanks to Graham for his leadership and the significant contribution he has made to the Company over the past seven years. We wish him well for the future."

Ms. Cai has served on the Barrick Board since November 2021 and brings more than two decades of experience in equity research, corporate finance, strategic planning, capital markets, and M&A across the mining, industrial, and technology sectors, primarily with Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corporation (CICC). She was consistently top ranked as a research analyst by StarMine, Institutional Investor, and Asiamoney, and the transactions she led as an investment banker received multiple deal awards from Asiamoney and The Asset. Helen holds both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and was educated at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tsinghua University.

"I am excited to be taking on this new executive role at such a pivotal time in Barrick's history. I look forward to partnering with Mark and the leadership team to deliver our strategy and drive sustainable value for our shareholders," said Ms. Cai.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 7974 982 458
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.