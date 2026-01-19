Evergold Corp.: Evergold Announces Changes to Management Team and Board

Highlights:

Alex Walcott appointed President & CEO

Evergold completes management and board reset following 2025 corporate restructuring

Evergold advances repositioning strategy together with Ore Group partnership

With 13 million shares outstanding, Evergold moves forward under new team with a focus on the Golden Lion project

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, WKN: A2PTHZ) ("Evergold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, current director Alex Walcott, P.Geo., has been appointed President and CEO, and Charles James "Charlie" Greig, a director and, since 2023, the Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, is now Executive Chairman of Evergold. Kevin Keough, the current President and CEO, is stepping down from that role and from the Board, effective immediately. Also, effective immediately, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Leon Ho, CPA, will be joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Ms. Tracy Albert, the current CFO.

"I am excited to join Evergold as President and CEO. In 2025, the company was restructured into a clean, tightly held vehicle with approximately 13 million shares outstanding. With high insider ownership and a new leadership team in place, we are now fully focused on advancing the Golden Lion project. This reset positions Evergold to execute efficiently and realize meaningful value creation for shareholders," said Alex Walcott, Evergold's newly appointed CEO.

Charlie Greig commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Alex Walcott as President and CEO of Evergold. Alex brings a deep technical background, a long track record of exploration success, and a strong familiarity with our assets and the Toodoggone, which positions him well to lead the Company through its next phase of growth. I am also excited to assume the role as Executive Chairman and to work with Alex as we continue to advance Evergold's strategic objectives. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to sincerely thank Kevin Keough and Tracy Albert for their dedication and contributions to the Company, and we wish them both continued success in their future endeavors."

Alex Walcott has more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration. Through geophysical contracting firm Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited, which he manages, he has carried out geophysical surveys fundamental to exploration discoveries at GT Gold's Saddle North, Amarc Resources' Aurora, and Northwest Copper's East Niv. In addition, Alex first staked Metal Energy's Niv copper-gold property, an exciting target which he, alongside Charlie Greig, recently optioned to that company, where he also serves as an advisor.

Mr. Ho is a Chartered Professional Accountant with years of experience working with mining exploration companies. He is a principal at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accounting firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

The management changes reflect a broader repositioning of Evergold, including a singular strategic focus on the Company's 100%-owned Golden Lion gold-silver project, located in the prolific and very active Toodoggone district of British Columbia. In support of the repositioning, the Company recently entered into a strategic partnership with the OreGroup (news, January 5, 2026). OreGroup will advise Evergold on capital markets strategy, investor engagement, and corporate development as the Company moves forward.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is focused on advancing the potentially large-scale GL1 Main Zone gold-silver discovery at Golden Lion, its 100%-owned gold-silver project in British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone mining district. With its largest shareholders now in management, the Company has sharpened its strategic focus and is now also looking to strengthen its capital markets expertise. At the GL1 Main Zone, the Company has demonstrated, with previous drilling, a near-surface, epithermal-style gold and silver bearing system consisting of an estimated 100 metre true width envelope of mineralization encompassing high-grade domains, with strong indications from soil sampling of potentially kilometres of strike length. The Company has also drill-demonstrated at various locations northeast of GL1 Main Zone, high-grade copper rich veins with strong gold and silver credits, originating from a source or sources yet to be located. The property has additional copper porphyry and/or stratabound copper potential on its Copper King claims and possibly elsewhere. With all of this in mind, Evergold will be applying a disciplined approach to exploration that in the 2026 field season will ultimately be drill-focused.

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Walcott

President, CEO & Director

Tel: (604) 891-6200

alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to complete the offering of convertible debentures on the terms as announced or at all, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.