Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff Company Name: Deutsche Rohstoff ISIN: DE000A0XYG76 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 19.01.2026 Target price: €68 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes

The after tax value of DRAG's holdings in Almonty's shares (8.1% stake), convertibles and debt has risen by €54m (€11.3 per share) from €133m at the time of our most recent study of 19 November 2025 to €187m now. The increase has been driven by a 44% rise in Almonty's share price from CAD8.40 to CAD12.09. Almonty currently accounts for 52% of DRAG's EV (19 November: 36%). However, at €45.15 the DRAG share price is 1% below the 19 November level of €45.60. DRAG's management expects 2025 EBITDA to come in at the upper end of the guidance range of €115m - €135m given in the annual report last April. During the first nine months of 2025, oil, gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) respectively accounted for 86%, 8% and 6% of revenues. Since 19 November, the average level of the 2026 oil futures curve has fallen by 1.2% to USD58.89/bbl (average level in 2025: USD64.87/bbl). Meanwhile, the corresponding value for the five year period 2026 - 2030 has fallen 1.0% to USD59.94/bbl. DRAG's current EV is €360m. Stripping out the value of the Almonty holdings gives a figure of €173m-1.5x our 2026 EBITDA forecast. Even if we assume that the Almonty holdings are disposed of at a 15% discount to current market value, this multiple would still be only 1.7x. Furthermore, DRAG is modestly leveraged. Net debt/2026E EBITDA is 1.2x. Based on a scenario under which the equity-related components of the Almonty holdings are sold at a 15% discount to market value (we previously assumed no discount), we raise our price target from €63 to €68 and maintain our Buy recommendation (upside: 51%).





Der Wert nach Steuern der Beteiligungen von DRAG an Almonty-Aktien (8,1%-Anteil), -Wandelanleihen und -Schuldtiteln ist um €54 Mio. (€11,3 pro Aktie) von €133 Mio. zum Zeitpunkt unserer letzten Studie vom 19. November 2025 auf nun €187 Mio. gestiegen. Der Anstieg ist maßgeblich auf einen Anstieg des Aktienkurses von Almonty um 44% von CAD8,40 auf CAD12,09 zurückzuführen. Almonty macht derzeit 52% des Unternehmenswerts von DRAG aus (19. November: 36%). Mit €45,15 liegt der Aktienkurs von DRAG jedoch 1% unter dem Niveau vom 19. November von €45,60. Das Management von DRAG erwartet, dass das EBITDA für 2025 am oberen Ende der im Jahresbericht vom April letzten Jahres angegebenen Prognosespanne von €115 Mio. bis €135 Mio. liegen wird. In den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2025 machten Öl, Gas und Erdgaskondensate 86%, 8% bzw. 6% des Umsatzes aus. Seit dem 19. November ist das durchschnittliche Niveau der Öl-Terminkurve für 2026 um 1,2 % auf USD58,89/bbl gefallen (Durchschnittsniveau 2025: USD64,87/bbl). Der entsprechende Wert für den Fünfjahreszeitraum 2026-2030 ist um 1,0% auf USD59,94/bbl gefallen. Der aktuelle Unternehmenswert von DRAG beträgt €360 Mio. Ohne Berücksichtigung des Wertes der Almonty-Beteiligungen ergibt sich ein Unternehmenswert von €173 Mio. - das 1,5-fache unserer EBITDA-Prognose für 2026. Selbst wenn wir davon ausgehen, dass die Almonty-Beteiligungen mit einem Abschlag von 15% auf den aktuellen Marktwert veräußert werden, würde dieser Multiplikator immer noch nur 1,7 betragen. Darüber hinaus ist DRAG moderat verschuldet. Das Verhältnis von Nettoverschuldung zu EBITDA 2026E beträgt 1,2. Basierend auf einem Szenario, in dem die aktienbezogenen Komponenten der Almonty-Beteiligungen mit einem Abschlag von 15% auf den Marktwert verkauft werden (wir gingen zuvor von keinem Abschlag aus), erhöhen wir unser Kursziel von €63 auf €68 und behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei (Aufwärtspotenzial: 51%).



