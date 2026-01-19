Viva Wine Group AB: Linn Gäfvert appointed as Deputy CEO of Viva Wine Group

The board of directors of Viva Wine Group has appointed the company's CFO Linn Gäfvert as Deputy CEO and Commercial Director. She will take on the role with immediate effect and will continue in parallel as CFO until a replacement has been recruited.

Linn has been a part of Viva Wine Group for almost ten years and has during this time built up a very good and broad understanding of the company's operations, organization and strategic direction. In her role as CFO and member of the Group management team she has been of central importance to the company's financial development, strategic work and growth journey.

"Linn has been a key person for almost a decade and has a deep and solid understanding of our entire business. With her long experience, strong commitment and leadership, I am convinced that Linn will be very well suited for the role as Deputy CEO" says Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will be initiated immediately. John Wistedt who previously held the role as Deputy CEO will take on a new role as Business Development Director and continue to be part of the Group management team.

