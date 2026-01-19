Anzeige
WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361 | Ticker-Symbol: KY1
Frankfurt
19.01.26 | 08:13
3,230 Euro
+0,31 % +0,010
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIVA WINE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1503,29015:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
11 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viva Wine Group AB: Linn Gäfvert appointed as Deputy CEO of Viva Wine Group

The board of directors of Viva Wine Group has appointed the company's CFO Linn Gäfvert as Deputy CEO and Commercial Director. She will take on the role with immediate effect and will continue in parallel as CFO until a replacement has been recruited.

Linn has been a part of Viva Wine Group for almost ten years and has during this time built up a very good and broad understanding of the company's operations, organization and strategic direction. In her role as CFO and member of the Group management team she has been of central importance to the company's financial development, strategic work and growth journey.

"Linn has been a key person for almost a decade and has a deep and solid understanding of our entire business. With her long experience, strong commitment and leadership, I am convinced that Linn will be very well suited for the role as Deputy CEO" says Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will be initiated immediately. John Wistedt who previously held the role as Deputy CEO will take on a new role as Business Development Director and continue to be part of the Group management team.

For more information, please contact:
Tel: +46 709 56 58 72
Email: emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

About Viva Wine Group AB
Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
