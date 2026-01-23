Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group AB acquires majority stake in Alpha Brands

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has through its subsidiary Norwegian Beverage Group AS reached an agreement to acquire Alpha Brands, a Norwegian company with sales of beverages to the grocery retail within the "NoLo" category, i.e. no- and low alcohol beverages. The Company will in a first stage acquire 60 percent of the shares with an option to acquire the rest of the shares in the future. The 40 percent of the outstanding shares is controlled by management and current shareholders. The Transaction of 60 percent of the shares is expected to be completed in Q1 2026.

The acquired business is expected to contribute approximately 130-150 MNOK in net sales and approximately 10-15 MNOK in EBITA in 2026. The transaction corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately 55 MNOK for 100 percent of the company, excluding any additional purchase price.

Petter Wulff, CEO, Norwegian Beverage Group

Email: p.wulff@nbgroup.no

Emil Sallnäs, CEO Viva Wine Group

Email: emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

