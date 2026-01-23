Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3C82B | ISIN: SE0017084361 | Ticker-Symbol: KY1
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:07
3,200 Euro
+1,27 % +0,040
23.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group AB acquires majority stake in Alpha Brands

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has through its subsidiary Norwegian Beverage Group AS reached an agreement to acquire Alpha Brands, a Norwegian company with sales of beverages to the grocery retail within the "NoLo" category, i.e. no- and low alcohol beverages. The Company will in a first stage acquire 60 percent of the shares with an option to acquire the rest of the shares in the future. The 40 percent of the outstanding shares is controlled by management and current shareholders. The Transaction of 60 percent of the shares is expected to be completed in Q1 2026.

The acquired business is expected to contribute approximately 130-150 MNOK in net sales and approximately 10-15 MNOK in EBITA in 2026. The transaction corresponds to an enterprise value of approximately 55 MNOK for 100 percent of the company, excluding any additional purchase price.
Petter Wulff, CEO, Norwegian Beverage Group
Email: p.wulff@nbgroup.no

Emil Sallnäs, CEO Viva Wine Group
Email: emil.sallnas@vivagroup.se

About Viva Wine Group AB
Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.

