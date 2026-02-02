Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group AB completes acquisition of majority stake in Alpha Brands

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) (the "Company") through its subsidiary Norwegian Beverage Group AS, today announces that the previously communicated agreement to acquire 60 percent of the shares in the Norwegian beverage company Alpha Brands has been completed.

The closing of the transaction has taken place today February 2nd 2026 and is financed through existing credit facilities. The initial purchase price of 33 MNOK on a cash-/debt free basis, before adjustment of net cash and normalised working capital, was paid in cash. Any potential earn-out is based on the company's performance development and is only payable to the extent that the result exceeds a set threshold level.

Alpha Brands is a Norwegian company with sales of beverages to the grocery retail within the "NoLo" category, i.e. no- and low alcohol beverages. With the acquisition of Alpha Brands, Viva Wine Group strengthens its position in both the Norwegian market and within this growing category.

Alpha Brands will be consolidated in Viva Wine Group's financial reporting as of February 2026 and will be included in segment B2B.

About Viva Wine Group AB

Viva Wine Group AB (publ) is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VIVA). More information at www.vivagroup.se.