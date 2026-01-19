Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting in Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) on 19 January 2026

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) (Reg. No. 559136-8765) today, on 19 January 2026, held an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors shall continue to consist of seven members elected by the General Meeting, without deputies, for the period until the next Annual General Meeting, and that the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 22 May 2025 regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors shall continue to apply. Finally, Kjell Andersson was, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, elected as a new member of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, whereby it is noted that Peter Unge has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO

e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR

e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.