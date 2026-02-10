Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Durchbruch. Kutcho Copper hat DAS Signal gesendet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EN5G | ISIN: SE0020388577 | Ticker-Symbol: J8P
Frankfurt
10.02.26 | 08:06
1,544 Euro
-0,90 % -0,014
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CINCLUS PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CINCLUS PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6121,63411:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2026 08:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB: Cinclus Pharma receives regulatory support - EMA provides positive feedback on CMC for linaprazan glurate

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments for gastric acid-related diseases, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has provided positive feedback following scientific advice regarding Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) for the drug candidate linaprazan glurate.

EMA's advice confirms that the company's planned CMC approach is well aligned with the requirements for the upcoming marketing authorization application. The agency clarified the expected supplementary data and considered the overall manufacturing strategy appropriate, further strengthening Cinclus Pharma's regulatory readiness going forward.

"The feedback from EMA represents another important step in our progression. In October, we received similar input from the FDA regarding our CMC plans, and it is encouraging to see both agencies now providing consistent support for our strategy. This positive feedback reinforces the view that Cinclus Pharma is well positioned to advance linaprazan glurate toward the market in a safe and efficient manner," says Christer Ahlberg.", CEO of Cinclus Pharma.

CMC guidance is a central component of the regulatory process and ensures that manufacturing methods, quality systems, and control strategies meet regulatory standards. Early engagement with regulatory authorities enables companies to identify and address potential challenges in the development process.

Cinclus Pharma continues to advance its development activities according to plan and intends to maintain close dialogue with both EMA and FDA in the upcoming stages of the process.

For additional information, please contact:

Christer Ahlberg, CEO
Phone: +46 70 675 33 30
e-mail: christer.ahlberg@cincluspharma.com

Henrik Vikström, IR
Phone: +46 70 952 80 06
e-mail: henrik.vikström@cincluspharma.com

About Cinclus Pharma

Cinclus Pharma Holding AB (publ) is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company developing drugs for the treatment of acid-related diseases and disorders of the upper gastrointestinal tract. The company's leading drug candidate is linaprazan glurate, a prodrug of P-CAB linaprazan, which was originally developed by AstraZeneca. Linaprazan glurate has the potential to heal erosions in the esophageal mucosa and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) more effectively than current treatments like proton pump inhibitors (PPI). The safety and efficacy of linaprazan and linaprazan glurate have been documented in over 30 phase I and two phase II studies involving more than 3,000 participants. The first Phase III study commenced in 2025. GERD affects approximately 133 million adults in the US and EU, and there is a significant need for new drugs to treat the most severe cases: around 10 million patients. Linaprazan glurate is developed to meet these needs. For more information, visit www.cincluspharma.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.