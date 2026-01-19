DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): Personnel
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Management Board
19. Jan 2026 / 20:01 CET/CEST
Langen, 19 January 2026.
The Chief Executive Officer of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG ('DEMIRE'), Mr Frank Nickel, and the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE agreed today not to extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2026. In addition, Mr Nickel will step down from his position with immediate effect in order to devote himself to other challenges in this difficult market environment.
The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr Dirk Rüffel as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 February 2026 and at the same time appointed him as the new Chief Executive Officer.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
+49 6103 372 49 44
ir@demire.ag
