Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Xetra
19.01.26 | 17:37
0,630 Euro
+1,61 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEMIRE DEUTSCHE MITTELSTAND REAL ESTATE AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6200,70021:49
0,6200,70018:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 20:10 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Management Board

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Keyword(s): Personnel
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Changes to the Management Board
19. Jan 2026 / 20:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014: DEMIRE: Changes to the Management Board

Langen, 19 January 2026.

The Chief Executive Officer of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG ('DEMIRE'), Mr Frank Nickel, and the Supervisory Board of DEMIRE agreed today not to extend his contract, which expires on 31 March 2026. In addition, Mr Nickel will step down from his position with immediate effect in order to devote himself to other challenges in this difficult market environment.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Dr Dirk Rüffel as a new member of the Management Board with effect from 1 February 2026 and at the same time appointed him as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
+49 6103 372 49 44
ir@demire.ag

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Phone +496103372490
Fax +49 6103 3724911
Email info@demire.ag
Homepage https://www.demire.ag
LEI 391200FHEFGXUKL2BO93
Listed ? DE000A0XFSF0, DE - Frankfurt Exchange, Boerse Frankfurt - Regulierter Markt, A0XFSF; DE - Berlin Stock Exchange, Boerse Berlin - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, Boerse Duesseldorf - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Munich Stock Exchange, Boerse Muenchen - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - Stuttgart Stock Exchange, Boerse Stuttgart - Freiverkehr, A0XFSF; DE - XETRA Stock Exchange, XETRA Stock Exchange, A0XFSF; DE - Tradegate Exchange, Regulated market, A0XFSF;
Indices CDAX, Prime All Share (Performance), Prime All Share (Kursindex), Classic All Share (Performance), Classic All Share (Kursindex)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.