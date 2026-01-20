RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Annual Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 19, 2026 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company's annual compensation review, the Board of Directors have authorized the grant of 1,195,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per share and are exercisable for a period of three-years from the date of grant. The Options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

In addition, the Board of Directors have authorized the grant of an aggregate 800,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The RSUs were granted in accordance with the Company's RSU Plan in place.

"We are pleased to provide these incentive-based equity awards to our valued team members," said Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties. "These grants reflect the Board's commitment to aligning the interests of our team with those of our shareholders, while recognizing the dedication and contributions of the people who continue to drive the Company's growth and long-term success."

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, South America and Asia. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

