Netcracker, Along With Its Parent Company and Key Customer, Will Discuss Critical Topics, Including How to Foster Growth, Encourage Continuous Innovation and Unlock New Revenue Opportunities Using the Power of AI

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in panel discussions including the opening keynote panel with executives from its customer Virgin Media O2 and parent company NEC during the TM Forum Tour event at the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba on Wednesday, January 28. Netcracker is a sponsor of the event and will highlight how its suite of innovative products and solutions, including Netcracker Agentic AI Solution, Netcracker Digital BSS and Intelligent Operations Automation, help operators deliver AI-driven transformation and thrive in the digital ecosystem by:

Redefining monetization for a digital world

Revolutionizing customer experience with automated consumer and B2B customer journey management

Supporting partner ecosystems to build new telco and non-telco revenue streams

Harnessing the power of AI and automation to accelerate operational efficiency

During the opening keynote panel, Eva Slattery, Director of Major Programmes at Virgin Media O2, will discuss the pivotal role Netcracker played in the success of the operator's transformation and how it has unlocked differentiated customer experiences and new revenue opportunities. In addition, Akio Yamada, Corporate Senior Vice President and Head of the AI Technology Services Business Division at NEC, will share how NEC and Netcracker are helping operators drive growth by operationalizing AI.

Netcracker will also join a panel discussion with customer Rakuten Mobile on how operators can leverage their networks and the power of AI to quickly launch and monetize new revenue-generating services, streamline operations, reduce overall costs and accelerate the rollout of innovative services at scale.

9:10 a.m. JST Opening Keynote Panel

Redefining Telco Growth: How Operators and Technology Leaders Are Shaping the Next Phase of Telco Innovation

Eva Slattery, Director of Major Programmes, Virgin Media O2

Akio Yamada, Corporate Senior Vice President, Head of AI Technology Services Business Division, NEC

Moderator: Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

3 p.m. JST Panel Discussion

From Network to Platform: Driving Revenue and Innovation in the AI-Native Era

Pradeep Kumar, Senior Manager, Network Operations, Rakuten Mobile

Ari Banerjee, Chief Strategy Officer, Netcracker

