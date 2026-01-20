Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 XETRA: CA1 a global AI robotics company, has been awarded a contract by the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) for the introduction of the CA-1 AI robot for autonomous supply.

The integration will begin at a military barracks site in Germany, where the system will provide a reliable, around-the-clock supply to the soldiers stationed there independent of duty hours or return times from exercises and operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260119344589/en/

Contacts:

Circus SE

St.-Martin-Straße 112

81669 Munich

press@circus-group.com