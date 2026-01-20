

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNSDF.PK, RNSDY.PK, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) Tuesday said that it has sold a total of 2.34 million vehicles in fiscal 2025 on a worldwide basis, a 3.2 percent increase from last year.



The French automaker said that among its main brands, Renault delivered 1.63 million vehicles, up 3.2 percent, while Dacia sold 697,408 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent. Alpine sales touched 10,970 vehicles in fiscal 2025, a 139.2 surge from the previous year.



In Europe, Renault Group said that it sold 1.61 million vehicles, helped by a good performance in passenger cars, especially in the C segment. Overall passenger car sales in the region grew by 5.9 percent while light commercial vehicle sales improved from a year ago.



Internationally sales came in 11.7 percent higher than last year, helped by good performance in the core markets. Latin America sales rose 11.3 percent, while South Korea recorded a 55.9 percent increase, and in Morocco sales climbed 44.8 percent.



Commenting on the results, Fabrice Cambolive, Chief Growth Officer of Renault Group, said, 'The Group's commercial results reflect the alignment between our value-oriented product plan, disciplined commercial policy and consistent strategy. This year, international performance complements our European growth and the complementarity of our brands and technologies is a strength enabling us to meet the evolving needs of customers.'



