Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite") a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions, today shared its perspective on recent national survey findings reported by a Canadian Mortgage Professional that points to a growing loss of confidence among Canadians in the traditional credit system.

The article, titled "Borrowers increasingly losing faith in Canadian credit system, survey shows", highlights results from the 2025 Credit Confidence Survey, which found that nearly half of Canadians believe building credit has become harder than it was for previous generations. The findings reflect growing unease with credit systems that many consumers view as opaque, outdated, and misaligned with modern financial behavior.

"Inverite views these findings as evidence of a broader shift taking place," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "People's financial lives have evolved, but the tools used to understand them have not kept pace. When borrowers feel locked out, it is rarely about a lack of responsibility. More often, it is about being measured by signals that no longer reflect how people manage their finances."

In periods of uncertainty, confidence is rebuilt not through sweeping changes, but through clearer signals. By helping lenders see modern financial behavior more accurately, data-driven infrastructure can serve as a stabilizing force as credit systems evolve.

Inverite believes that restoring confidence in credit requires enhancing how financial behavior is measured by complementing existing systems with more timely, transparent, and relevant data.

"The opportunity ahead is to strengthen the foundations of credit by improving the signals we rely on," added Nanji. "By working alongside established credit institutions, the industry can expand access, improve accuracy, and build greater confidence across the credit ecosystem while preserving the rigor lenders need to manage risk responsibly."

As Canada continues discussions around open banking, data portability, and financial modernization, Inverite sees this moment as an opportunity for financial institutions, fintechs, and policymakers to work collaboratively to better align credit evaluation with how people live and transact today.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRD) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company providing real-time financial data and decisioning signals, specializing in real-time bank verification, income and affordability analytics, and AI-driven risk-modeling and fraud-prevention solutions used by fintechs, lenders, and financial institutions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.inveriteinsights.com

