20.01.2026
Ovzon AB: Ovzon appoints Martin Eriksson as new Chief Technology Officer

Ovzon today announced the appointment of Martin Eriksson as the company's new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) effective immediately. He will also be a member of Ovzon's Group Management.

Martin has been with Ovzon since 2008 and has held a number of senior technical positions. In recent years, he has served as Space Systems Manager, where he played a key role in Ovzon's first satellite design, production and launch as well as product and project leader for the Ovzon On-Board-Processor program. Martin holds a Master of Science in Physics and Mathematics from Stockholm University, as well as a PhD in Theoretical Physics.
"Martin has been, and will continue to be, a key leader and contributor to Ovzon's technical development and long-term success. His deep expertise and leadership have been instrumental to our progress, as he now elevates his role and becomes an important part of the management team when we continue to strengthen our position and execute on our strategy. As part of our journey, we continuously review and adjust our leadership structure to ensure focus, integration and scalability in support of Ovzon's continued profitable growth," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

"Ovzon has a strong technical foundation and an exciting future ahead. I look forward to continuing to contribute with my experience and expertise as we further develop our space systems and capabilities," says Martin Eriksson, CTO of Ovzon.
As of January 20, 2026 Ovzon's Group Management consists of the following five people:

  • Per Norén, Chief Executive Officer
  • Tom Hopkins, Chief Operational Officer
  • André Löfgren, Chief Financial Officer
  • Jeanette Irekvist, Chief Commercial Officer
  • Martin Eriksson, Chief Technology Officer

Former members of Ovzon's Group Management - Kennet Lejnell, Lars-Ola Klockervold, and Kristofer Alm - will continue in key leadership roles within a more integrated and focused Ovzon, serving as Chief Scientist, Chief Engineer, and Head of Business Development, respectively.

For further information please contact:
Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon
Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

