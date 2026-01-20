

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa PLC (INF.L, INFMF.PK), a British publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, on Tuesday confirmed that it expects an increase in adjusted earnings and revenue for fiscal 2025. In addition, the Group has announced a new GBP 200 million share repurchase program. Further, the company noted that it aims to post a strong performance in 2026.



Stephen A. Carter, Chief Executive of Informa, said: '2025 was a strong year for Informa and we have set ourselves the target of delivering another strong performance year in 2026. Across the world, the Power of Live is driving strong demand for our B2B brands, whilst ongoing growth in specialist research is underpinning the strength of our academic business. First party data, AI development, and international expansion continue to create new growth opportunities.'



For fiscal 2025, the Group expects an adjusted income of around 55.5 pence per share, higher than 50.1 pence per share last year. The Group anticipates revenue of over GBP 4 billion, compared with GBP 3.55 billion in the previous year.



For fiscal 2025, the Group intends to pay a dividend of 22 pence per share, up 10% from the prior year.



The company has also confirmed a new share repurchase program of GBP 200 million, which is to be commenced immediately.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Informa anticipates a compounding double-digit underlying adjusted earnings per share growth. For fiscal 2026, the Group also projects compounding underlying revenue growth of around 6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News