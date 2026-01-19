Arctic Paper AB: Publication of estimated lower results for Q4 2025 by a subsidiary company

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A.("Company", "Issuer") herewith announces that on 19th January 2026 the Management of the Company's subsidiary Rottneros AB ("Rottneros"), which is listed on the Swedish Stock Exchange in Stockholm (NASDAQ), published information about significantly weaker expected results for the fourth quarter of 2025. In the course of work on the Rottneros Group's financial statements, the preliminary estimated EBITDA level is SEK -180 million, compared to SEK 10 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The negative impact on the fourth quarter of 2025 results was primarily due to the continued weakness of the pulp market, which resulted in a decline in selling prices denominated in USD. In turn, the weakening of the USD against the SEK resulted in a decline in prices and margins in the local currency.

Management Board of Arctic Paper S.A. indicates that above expected Company's subsidiary results will have a significant impact on Arctic Paper Group's consolidated 2025 annual results.

Art. 17 sec. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-01-2026 19:41 CET.

Michal Jarczynski, President of the Management Board of Arctic Paper, tel. (+48) 73 033 98 17

