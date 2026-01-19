Anzeige
WENDEL: Statement re Henkel-Stahl Holdings

Statement

Wendel confirms that it is in non-exclusive discussions with Henkel regarding a potential transaction involving Stahl. There can be no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction. Wendel will not comment further and will communicate as and when appropriate.

Agenda

Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Full-Year 2025 Results-Publication of NAV as of December 31, 2025, and Full-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Q1 2026 Trading update-Publication of NAV as of March 31, 2026 (post-market release)

Thursday, May 21, 2026
Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, July 29, 2026
H1 2026 results-Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2026, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (post-market release)

About Wendel
Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. Regarding its Principal Investments strategy, the Group invests in companies which are leaders in their field, such as ACAMS, Bureau Veritas, Crisis Prevention Institute, Globeducate, IHS Towers, Scalian, Stahl and Tarkett. In 2023, Wendel initiated a strategic shift into third-party asset management of private assets, alongside its historical principal investment activities. In May 2024, Wendel completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in IK Partners, a major step in the deployment of its strategic expansion in third-party private asset management, completed in March 2025 the acquisition of 72% of Monroe Capital and announced the acquisition of Committed Advisors in October 2025. As of September 30, 2025- Wendel Investment Managers manages 46 billion euros on behalf of third-party investors, pro forma of the acquisition of Committed Advisors, and c.5.3 billion euros invested in its Principal Investments activity.
Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.
Standard & Poor's ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook - Short-term: A-2
Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of "Grand Mécène de la Culture" in 2012.
For more information: wendelgroup.com
Follow us on LinkedIn @Wendel

Press contactsAnalyst and investor contacts
Christine Anglade: +33 6 14 04 03 87Olivier Allot: +33 1 42 85 63 73
c.anglade@wendelgroup.como.allot@wendelgroup.com
Caroline Decaux: +33 1 42 85 91 27Lucile Roch: +33 1 42 85 63 72
c.decaux@wendelgroup.coml.roch@wendelgroup.com
Primatice
Olivier Labesse: +33 6 79 11 49 71
olivierlabesse@primatice.com
Hugues Schmitt: +33 6 71 99 74 58
huguesschmitt@primatice.com
Kekst CNC
Todd Fogarty: +1 212 521 4854
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

