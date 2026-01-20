Aperam introduces innovative "slinky" solution - a new approach to iron-cobalt alloy components for high-performance electric motors

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys and specialty steels as well as recycling and renewables, announces the launch of its innovative "slinky" production method - a new technology that enables the creation of slinky stators and rotors through an in-plane helical winding process.

While this process is already used in the electrical steel industry, Aperam's breakthrough lies in adapting it to iron-cobalt (FeCo) alloys, which are known for their exceptional magnetic performance but challenging formability. This advancement unlocks new design possibilities and delivers significant material savings, making it a more sustainable and efficient solution for high-performance electric motor production.

The new "slinky" method marks a leap forward in how Aperam supports the future of carbon-neutral mobility, particularly in aviation, eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), and hypercars. Rather than stamping components from sheet metal - a method known for its high material waste - "slinky" uses a unique combination of linear stamping and in-plane helical bending to form motor components from continuous strips. This innovation reduces metal scrap to just 10-30%, compared to conventional methods that can waste up to 70% of this high-cost material.

Frederic Mattei, CEO Alloys & Specialties, and CIO at Aperam, commented: "FeCo alloys offer unparalleled magnetic performance, but their cost has historically limited their efficient use. With "slinky", we drastically reduce waste and also enable the design of more efficient electric motors, helping our customers meet the growing demands of sustainable transportation."

At the core of the "slinky" innovation is Aperam's AFK family of iron-cobalt alloys, including IMPHY AFK1, AFK18, and AFK502R. These materials are already trusted in the aerospace industry for their exceptional magnetic properties, such as the highest saturation induction among all known magnetic materials.

When Aperam's AFK materials are combined with the "slinky" process, the performance gains are compelling:

+35% Power density for eVTOL aircraft

+25% Torque for hypercars

-15% Motor size, essential for aviation weight constraints

These gains support advanced electric propulsion targets and align with aviation's goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, reinforcing Aperam's long-term innovation strategy.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com .

Contact Investor Relations / Roberta de Aguiar Faria: IR@aperam.com Communications / Ana Escobedo Conover: Ana.Escobedo@aperam.com