Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects supporting the initial indicated mineral resource estimate for its JR Zone Uranium Deposit on its 100% owned PLN Property in Northern Saskatchewan (see NR December 22, 2025).

The JR Zone Uranium deposit is located approximately 25km northwest of Paladin's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit in the southwest Athabasca Basin and is accessible via Provincial Highway 955. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards (2014, adopted 2019), as incorporated by reference in NI 43-101, which are consistent with definitions in S-K 1300. The Report incorporates the results of drilling at the project completed between 2022 and 2025. There are no material differences in the Report from the results disclosed in the Company's news release dated December 22, 2025.

The Report, dated January 20, 2025, and with an effective date of October 15, 2025, is titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Patterson lake North Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada". The Report was prepared for F3 by SLR International Corporation and can be found under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 44,613-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone uranium deposit approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 20,675-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone deposit. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The Report is authored by Mark Mathisen, C.P.G, an employee of SLR International Corporation and independent of F3. Mr. Mathisen is a Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

The scientific and technical information in this news release other than the resource estimate has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release and verified the data disclosed.

This news release may refer to neighboring properties in which F3 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighboring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the PLN Project.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone deposit and new Tetra Zone discovery 13km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

