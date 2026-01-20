Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions for the next-generation of blockchain networks, announced today that it has acquired Tez (XTZ), the native token of the Tezos blockchain, as part of a strategic staking partnership with the Tezos Foundation.

The acquisition of XTZ supports TenX's ongoing validator operations on the Tezos network and forms part of the Company's broader strategy, which emphasizes active participation, revenue generation through staking, and long-term alignment with blockchain ecosystems where TenX operates infrastructure.

In alignment with this strategy, and as of January 19, 2026, TenX has acquired approximately 5,542,935.08 XTZ tokens, with an average cost of approximately US$0.5868 per XTZ token, through a combination of open-market and over-the-counter purchases completed between January 2 and January 19, 2026. The acquisition of XTZ was funded using cash on hand from the Company's previously completed financing, which closed on August 18, 2025.

TenX selected the Tezos network as part of its validator-first operating model, where the Company focuses on deploying staking infrastructure on networks with high-throughput and long-term protocol stability.

"As we scale our validator operations, Tezos stands out for its governance model, technical maturity, and reliability," said Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX.

As part of the strategic partnership between TenX and the Tezos Foundation, the Tezos Foundation has indicated its intention, subject to completion of customary due diligence and internal approvals, to delegate a portion of its XTZ holdings to TenX-operated validators on the Tezos network. Any such delegation would support TenX's validator operations and further align the Company's infrastructure activities with the long-term health and decentralization of the Tezos ecosystem.

Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, said, "TenX sees what others have missed: Tezos combines battle-tested governance with the scaling and performance the industry has been chasing. Validators who think long-term are a natural fit."

Tezos is recognized for its self-amending architecture, which enables upgrades through on-chain governance and avoids disruptive hard forks. To date, the network has completed 19 successful upgrades, with recent updates delivering improved functionality for institutions, enhanced network performance, and streamlined staking operations. The network continues to gain traction across DeFi (including via its Etherlink EVM-compatibility layer), gaming, and digital art, reinforcing its position as a durable, institution-friendly Layer 1 protocol.

The acquisition of XTZ is driven by two core objectives of the Company, the first being revenue generation, as staking XTZ through TenX's own validators converts crypto assets into reliable income, supported by attractive yields and a stable economic model. Second, by running validators, TenX contributes directly to the Tezos network's security and decentralization, aligning the Company's operations with the long-term success of the network.

"This is a long-term value decision, not a short-term trade," added Mat Cybula, CEO of TenX. "Tezos is built for sustainability and upgradability, and we want TenX to be aligned with ecosystems that reflect that."

About TenX

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

About Tezos

Tezos is an open-source and energy-efficient blockchain designed to empower institutions, developers, and businesses and facilitate value transfer in a digital environment. It is designed for the scalable deployment of decentralized applications. As one of the first Proof of Stake blockchains, Tezos is globally supported and valued for its strong governance, long-term upgradability, and smart contract capabilities. For more information about Tezos, visit http://www.tezos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

