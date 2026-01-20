Greene Concepts Inc.: Hydration and Health: Be Water Highlights the Benefits of Natural Artesian Sources

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling and beverage facility in Marion, North Carolina, proudly highlights the health and hydration benefits of its flagship brand Be Water, which originates from a natural artesian aquifer beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Be Water is drawn from a deep, protected underground aquifer where natural geological pressure pushes pure water upward through layers of rock and mineral deposits. This process enriches the water with naturally occurring minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and silica - key electrolytes that support hydration, energy, and overall wellness.

"Water is the foundation of life," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "At Greene Concepts, our mission is to provide consumers with the cleanest, most naturally balanced water available. Be Water comes from a pristine artesian source, an aquifer located on approximately 160 acres of land, which includes the bottling plant and additional acreage. This land is located 1,400 to 1,500 feet above sea level and its water source delivers both exceptional purity and essential minerals for optimal hydration."

Mr. Greene continued, "Be Water is more than a brand - it's a reflection of balance, mindfulness, and health. Every bottle represents our belief that hydration should be natural, sustainable, and beneficial for both people and the planet."

To find out more about artesian water and its health benefits, visit:

Health.com - Health Benefits of Mineral Water

PennState College of Earth and Mineral Sciences - Types of Aquifers

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and the water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts, Inc.

Be Fresh_BeWater

Be Water Workout9

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hydration-and-health-be-watertm-highlights-the-benefits-of-natur-1129162