Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A41EBX | ISIN: CA3144602057 | Ticker-Symbol: E8D0
19.01.26
20.01.2026
DealFlow Events: FendX Technologies Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / FendX Technologies Inc.(CSE:FNDX)(OTCQB:FDXTF)(FSE:E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), an innovative surface protection company developing technology-based solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, announces that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event to discuss the Company's recent developments, growth strategy and investment opportunities.

Event Details:

  • 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

  • The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

  • Atlantic City, NJ

  • January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the FendX management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, The Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including REPELWRAP film, a liquid-based nano- coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focused on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Myers
1-800-344-9868
investor@fendxtech.com

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; and products under development and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and involve several risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate, and that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include: product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; research and development activities; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, the reader is urged to refer to the Company's such filings for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/fendx-technologies-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-conference-1128877

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
