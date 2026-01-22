Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the "Company" or "FendX"), an innovative surface protection company developing technology-based solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, is pleased to announce it has entered into a collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 20, 2026 with Aquaox LLC ("Aquaox"), a U.S. based manufacturer of environmentally responsible disinfectants.

The Agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") signed between the Company and Aquaox announced November 18, 2025 and formalizes the initial phase of the collaboration. During this phase, the parties will assess technical feasibility and confirm the ability to reliably formulate antimicrobial agents. Upon successful completion, the collaboration may advance toward finalizing novel antimicrobial agents for use in product development.

"We are pleased to formalize this collaboration, which represents a meaningful next step in our relationship with Aquaox," said Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX. "This collaboration supports our evaluation of new antimicrobial agents that could contribute to future product offerings."

"Formalizing this agreement provides a framework to evaluate the feasibility and performance of our antimicrobial technology in collaboration with FendX," said Michel van Schaik, CEO of Aquaox. "We see this as an important step in assessing solutions that support the development of innovative, eco-friendly technologies for health and hygiene."

The Agreement includes termination provisions for each party, and each party is responsible for their own costs and expenses. There can be no assurance that the collaboration work pursuant to the Agreement will progress beyond the feasibility phase or result in further definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, or development of commercial products, or that other collaboration or supply agreements will be entered into pursuant to the MOU. Advancement remains subject to several considerations, including but not limited to, technical evaluation, regulatory considerations, and the execution of additional agreements.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, the Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including REPELWRAP film, a liquid-based nano- coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings. Learn more at: https://fendxtech.com.

About Aquaox LLC.

Aquaox LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of environmentally responsible disinfectants, specializing in hypochlorous acid ("HOCl") technologies. The company has successfully commercialized its HOCl-based compounds through strategic partnerships, contributing to their revenue growth across healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. Aquaox is committed to delivering safe, sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical disinfectants.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

"Carolyn Myers"

Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; the proposed collaboration plans pursuant the Agreement including assessing technical feasibility and confirming the ability to reliably formulate antimicrobial agents; statements regarding the collaboration may advance toward finalizing novel antimicrobial agents for use in product development; statements regarding evaluation of new antimicrobial agents that could contribute to future product offerings; statements regarding the development and commercialization of new pathogen-control products/hygiene solutions by FendX, including their benefits and proposed target markets including healthcare, consumer and commercial markets; statements regarding expanding the Company's product and IP portfolio; and products under development and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks that the collaboration work pursuant to the Agreement will not progress beyond the feasibility phase or result in additional collaboration and definitive agreements, supply agreements, regulatory approvals, development of novel antimicrobial agents or development of commercial products; adverse market conditions; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to raise additional capital to complete all of its planned activities including initiatives pursuant to the Agreement; risks related to research and development activities for each of the film, liquid formulation and catheter coating, including successful completion of real world performance testing and scale-up initiatives, if required; risks that the Company may not expand its product pipeline or execute its business development and growth plans, including not being able to develop any novel antimicrobial agents or products nor develop any new intellectual property as a result of its collaboration with Aquaox; risks that the Company's products, including any new products that may be developed, may not be commercialized, and if they are commercialized, that they may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company's business; risks associated with the Company's ability to obtain and protect rights to its IP; product candidates only being in formulation/reformulation stages; limited operating history; dependence on collaborative partners, licensors and others; effect of general economic and political conditions; and other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company's filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281311

Source: FendX Technologies Inc.