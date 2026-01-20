Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase 1 diamond drilling program is underway at the El Perdido porphyry system within the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects (the "Property"). Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details).

"Drilling has begun at the first ever drill program at El Perdido," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "The initial holes are based on geological and alteration mapping, vein density mapping, rock chip sampling, and geophysical data collected by both historical operators and Kobrea. The first 3 drill holes will test the interpreted core of the system under the leached cap into the early quartz diorite porphyry and hydrothermal breccia outlined at surface. The leached cap at surface is anomalous in copper, gold and molybdenum mineralization. This milestone reflects our commitment to unlock the value in this emerging district and marks the first drill test on these claims in history."

El Perdido Phase 1 Drilling

The initial 3 diamond drill holes at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect have target depths of 500 metres each. The diamond drill rigs employed by the drilling contractor have the capability to drill to depths of over 1,000 metres, with both HQ and NQ sized drill core.

The first drill hole, DD26ELP001, will collar into one of two phases of early quartz diorite porphyry with high density quartz stockwork veining, as evidence by geological studies in the field. The surficial rocks have been subjected to well developed mineral leaching. Drilling beneath the leached cap is necessary to ascertain the grade of copper mineralization. This hole is expected to proceed through one or two early-mineral quartz diorite porphyry phases for several hundred metres before encountering the vertically emplaced hydrothermal breccia that has been outlined at surface. The hydrothermal breccia is interpreted to have intruded into roughly the center of the hydrothermal system (Figures 1 & 2). DD26ELP001 is oriented due east at an inclination of -55° to a target depth of 500 metres.

Figure 1 - Photograph from the initial drill pad at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect looking due east along the planned drill hole azimuth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/280870_bbd4db268474d8e9_001full.jpg

Figure 2 - Plan maps of the El Perdido porphyry system with planned drill hole traces: A) Geological map showing extents of potassic and phyllic alteration relative to mapped geological units. B) Copper in surface rock chip sampling. C) ASTER data showing extent of sericite-clay alteration as interpreted from May 2025 study.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10375/280870_bbd4db268474d8e9_002full.jpg

The second and third holes are expected to encounter the same geological units as the first hole with similar degrees of hydrothermal alteration and mineralization. The geological observations and analytical results from the first three holes will aid in planning subsequent drill holes allowing company geologists to vector towards higher temperature alteration and early porphyry phases that are typically host to higher proportions of quartz stockwork veining with associated copper ± gold ± molybdenum mineralization.

Public Relations Services Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a public relations services agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 19, 2026 with Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink Marketing"), an arm's length party with respect to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, Think Ink Marketing has agreed to provide public relations services to the Company for an initial term of six months in exchange for an aggregate amount of USD$120,000. The services will include native/display advertising on platforms such as Google and Taboola, video content distribution on platforms such as YouTube, social media coverage on platforms such as X, TikTok and Meta, and email distribution to subscribers of various newsletters. Think Ink Marketing's contact information is as follows: email: claire@thinkinkmarketing.com, telephone: 310-760-2616, business address: 3308 W. Warner Ave., Santa Ana, 92704.

Claire Stevens is the principal of Think Ink Marketing and will be responsible for all services provided by Think Ink Marketing to the Company.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

