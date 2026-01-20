Keycorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income Of $474 Million, Or $.43 Per Diluted Common Share

Revenue of $2.0 billion; Record full year revenue of $7.5 billion, up 16% year-over-year adjusted for selected items(a),(b)
Pre-provision net revenue(b) increased $46 million quarter-over-quarter; Full year pre-provision net revenue increased 44% year-over-year adjusted for selected items(a),(b)
Net interest income increased 3% quarter-over-quarter, and net interest margin of 2.82% increased 7 bps
Nonperforming assets decreased 6% quarter-over-quarter; Net charge-offs decreased 3 bps to 39 bps
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.7%(c); Repurchased $200 million of common shares during the quarter
CLEVELAND, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $474 million, or $.43 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $458 million, or $.41 per diluted common share(b), for the fourth quarter of 2025. The fourth quarter of 2025 included a $16 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(a). For the third quarter of 2025, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $454 million, or $.41 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $450 million, or $.41 per diluted common share(b). For the fourth quarter of 2024, KeyCorp reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $(279) million, or $(.28) per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $378 million, or $.38 per diluted common share(b). Included in the fourth quarter of 2024 are after-tax charges of $(657) million, or $(.66) per diluted common share, related to the loss on the sale of securities(a), a $2 million after-tax charge related to the Scotiabank investment agreement valuation(a), and a $2 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment(a).
Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman
"Our strong fourth quarter and full-year results demonstrate the consistent and significant progress we are making on our path to achieving sustainable mid-to-high teens returns on tangible common equity. Fourth quarter revenue exceeded $2 billion, and full year revenue was a record, up 16% year-over-year(b). Full year results met or exceeded each of the financial targets we communicated at the beginning of the year. During the year, we generated approximately 1,200 basis points of adjusted operating leverage(b) and 280 basis points of adjusted fee-based operating leverage(b). Tangible book value per share grew 3% sequentially and 18% year-over-year.
In addition to driving greater return on capital, we remain committed to the return of capital. To this end, we resumed share repurchases at an accelerated pace, buying back $200 million of common shares in the fourth quarter while maintaining peer-leading capital ratios. Given our excess capital position and meaningful capital generation capabilities, we are well positioned to further increase our return of capital to our shareholders in 2026.
Looking forward, I am confident that we will deliver another year of strong organic revenue and earnings growth. Our strategic investments - particularly in front-line bankers and technology - continue to fuel organic growth and enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class capabilities and service to our clients. Business momentum remains strong. Assets under management reached a record $70 billion. Investment banking and debt placement fees recorded the second-best annual performance in our history, and pipelines remain elevated.
I am incredibly proud of our results, our continued momentum, and most importantly, the talented teammates behind our success. This morning, we announced changes to the composition of our Board which reflect strong leadership that will drive the next phase of value creation for Key. I remain confident that our focus, resilience, and dedication will continue to deliver value to the stakeholders we serve - our shareholders, our clients, and our communities."
(a) See table on page 25 for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.
(b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "adjusted revenue", "pre-provision net revenue", "adjusted pre-provision net revenue", "adjusted noninterest income", "adjusted noninterest expense", "adjusted total operating leverage", "adjusted fee-based operating leverage", "adjusted net income", and "adjusted earnings per share". The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c) December 31, 2025 ratio is estimated
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 474
$ 454
$ (279)
4.4 %
N/M
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
.43
.41
(.28)
4.9
N/M
Book value at period end
16.27
15.86
14.21
2.6
14.5 %
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
12.43 %
12.51 %
(9.69) %
(8) bps
N/M
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.08
1.04
(.52)
4
160 bps
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
11.7
11.8
11.9
(10)
(20)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.82
2.75
2.41
7
41
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
December 31, 2025 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,223
$ 1,193
$ 1,061
2.5 %
15.3 %
Noninterest income
782
702
(196)
11.4
N/M
Total revenue (TE)
$ 2,005
$ 1,895
$ 865
5.8 %
131.8 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.22 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the net interest margin was 2.82%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, net interest income increased by $162 million, and the net interest margin increased by 41 basis points. These increases primarily reflect lower deposit costs, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities, swaps and fixed-rate loans into higher-yielding investments, and the repositioning of the available-for-sale portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2024. Additionally, the balance sheet composition shifted to reflect a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans and an improved funding mix as lower-cost deposits increased while wholesale borrowings declined. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $30 million, and the net interest margin increased by 7 basis points. These increases were driven by lower deposit costs, an improved funding mix as lower-cost deposit balances increased while wholesale borrowings declined, and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Trust and investment services income
$ 156
$ 150
$ 142
4.0 %
9.9 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
243
184
221
32.1
10.0
Cards and payments income
84
86
85
(2.3)
(1.2)
Service charges on deposit accounts
78
75
65
4.0
20.0
Corporate services income
81
72
69
12.5
17.4
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
68
73
68
(6.8)
-
Corporate-owned life insurance income
40
35
36
14.3
11.1
Consumer mortgage income
16
14
16
14.3
-
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
9
11
15
(18.2)
(40.0)
Other income
7
8
(5)
(12.5)
N/M
Net securities gains (losses)
-
(6)
(908)
N/M
N/M
Total noninterest income
$ 782
$ 702
$ (196)
11.4 %
N/M
N/M = Not Meaningful
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased by $978 million. The increase was primarily driven by the impact of a $915 million loss on the sale of securities as part of the strategic repositioning of the portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted noninterest income(a) grew 8% primarily driven by a $22 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $12 million increase in corporate services income, and continued momentum in trust and investment services and commercial payments.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $80 million. The increase was driven by a $59 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees reflective of higher merger and acquisition advisory fees as well as commercial debt placement fees, a $9 million increase in corporate services income, and a $6 million increase in trust and investment services income.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Personnel expense
$ 790
$ 742
$ 734
6.5 %
7.6 %
Net occupancy
69
65
67
6.2
3.0
Computer processing
106
105
107
1.0
(.9)
Business services and professional fees
61
44
55
38.6
10.9
Equipment
22
20
20
10.0
10.0
Operating lease expense
8
9
15
(11.1)
(46.7)
Marketing
28
22
33
27.3
(15.2)
Other expense
157
170
198
(7.6)
(20.7)
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,241
$ 1,177
$ 1,229
5.4 %
1.0 %
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, noninterest expense increased by $12 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $56 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, continued investments in people, and employee benefits. These were partially offset by a decrease in other expense related to a $21 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $64 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $48 million increase in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, seasonally higher employee benefits, and continued investments in people. Business services and professional fees increased by $17 million due to technology-related investments and seasonality. These were partially offset by a decrease in other expense related to a $21 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment.
(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations related to "adjusted noninterest income". The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 57,541
$ 56,571
$ 52,887
1.7 %
8.8 %
Other commercial loans
18,497
18,826
19,202
(1.7)
(3.7)
Total consumer loans
30,278
30,830
32,622
(1.8)
(7.2)
Total loans
$ 106,316
$ 106,227
$ 104,711
0.1 %
1.5 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $211 million, $214 million, and $216 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Average loans were $106.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.6 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Average commercial loans increased by $3.9 billion, primarily driven by a $4.7 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by modest reduction in commercial real estate loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans, primarily consumer mortgages.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, average loans increased by $89 million. Average commercial loans increased $641 million, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $552 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Non-time deposits
$ 136,853
$ 135,135
$ 132,092
1.3 %
3.6 %
Time deposits
13,857
15,239
17,641
(9.1)
(21.5)
Total deposits
$ 150,710
$ 150,374
$ 149,733
.2 %
.7 %
Cost of total deposits
1.81 %
1.97 %
2.18 %
(16) bps
(37) bps
Average deposits totaled $150.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $977 million compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in commercial deposits.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, average deposits increased by $336 million, driven by higher commercial client balances which offset a $1.3 billion decline in brokered CDs. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits declined by 20 basis points, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 16 basis points to 1.81%.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Net loan charge-offs
$ 104
$ 114
$ 114
(8.8) %
(8.8) %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.39 %
.42 %
.43 %
(3) bps
(4) bps
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 615
$ 658
$ 758
(6.5) %
(18.9) %
Nonperforming assets at period end
627
668
772
(6.1)
(18.8)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,427
1,444
1,409
(1.2)
1.3
Allowance for credit losses
1,740
1,736
1,699
0.2
2.4
Provision for credit losses
108
107
39
0.9
N/M
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
232 %
219 %
186 %
N/M
N/M
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
283
264
224
N/M
N/M
N/M = Not Meaningful
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $104 million, or 0.39% of average total loans. These results compare to $114 million, or 0.43%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $114 million, or 0.42%, for the third quarter of 2025.
Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.63% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.63% at December 31, 2024, and 1.64% at September 30, 2025. A relatively stable reserve build of $4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 was the result of the net impact of improving credit quality trends and resilient economic forecasts offset by growth in unfunded commitments.
At December 31, 2025, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $615 million, which represented 0.58% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.73% at December 31, 2024, and 0.62% at September 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2025, totaled $627 million, and represented 0.59% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.74% at December 31, 2024, and 0.63% at September 30, 2025.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2025.
Capital Ratios
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
11.7 %
11.8 %
11.9 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
13.4
13.5
13.7
Total risk-based capital (a)
15.6
15.8
16.2
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
8.4
8.1
7.0
Leverage (a)
10.5
10.4
10.0
(a)
December 31, 2025 ratio is estimated. As of January 1, 2025, the CECL optional transition provision had been fully phased-in. Amounts prior to January 1, 2025, reflect Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2025. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2025, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.7% and 13.4%, respectively.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
1,112,952
1,112,453
991,251
-
12.3 %
Share repurchases
(11,109)
-
-
N/M
N/M
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and
558
499
493
11.8 %
13.2
Shares issued under Scotiabank investment agreement
-
-
115,042
-
N/M
Shares outstanding at end of period
1,102,401
1,112,952
1,106,786
(.9) %
(.4) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the fourth quarter of 2025, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. The reduction in share count was driven by $200 million of common shares repurchased.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 948
$ 935
$ 865
1.4 %
9.6 %
Commercial Bank
1,109
1,014
1,001
9.4
10.8
Other (a)
(52)
(54)
(1,001)
3.7
94.8
Total
$ 2,005
$ 1,895
$ 865
5.8 %
131.8 %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 137
$ 152
$ 83
(9.9) %
65.1 %
Commercial Bank
410
367
381
11.7
7.6
Other (a)
(38)
(29)
(708)
(31.0)
94.6
Total
$ 509
$ 490
$ (244)
3.9 %
308.6 %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 696
$ 691
$ 632
.7 %
10.1 %
Noninterest income
252
244
233
3.3
8.2
Total revenue (TE)
948
935
865
1.4
9.6
Provision for credit losses
32
40
43
(20.0)
(25.6)
Noninterest expense
735
695
713
5.8
3.1
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
181
200
109
(9.5)
66.1
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
44
48
26
(8.3)
69.2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 137
$ 152
$ 83
(9.9) %
65.1 %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 34,683
$ 35,363
$ 37,567
(1.9) %
(7.7) %
Total assets
37,731
38,374
40,563
(1.7)
(7.0)
Deposits
87,738
87,692
87,476
.1
.3
Assets under management at period end
$ 69,964
$ 67,855
$ 61,361
3.1 %
14.0 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 128
$ 124
$ 115
3.2 %
11.3 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
38
36
32
5.6
18.8
Cards and payments income
60
61
61
(1.6)
(1.6)
Consumer mortgage income
16
14
17
14.3
(5.9)
Other noninterest income
10
9
8
11.1
25.0
Total noninterest income
$ 252
$ 244
$ 233
3.3 %
8.2 %
Average deposit balances
Money market deposits
$ 35,390
$ 35,278
$ 31,968
.3 %
10.7 %
Demand deposits
22,879
22,604
22,442
1.2
1.9
Savings deposits
4,177
4,291
4,391
(2.7)
(4.9)
Time deposits
11,061
11,113
13,979
(.5)
(20.9)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
14,231
14,406
14,696
(1.2)
(3.2)
Total deposits
$ 87,738
$ 87,692
$ 87,476
.1 %
.3 %
Other data
Branches
940
942
943
Automated teller machines
1,120
1,152
1,182
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q25 vs. 4Q24)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $137 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $83 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $64 million, or 10.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
- Average loans and leases decreased $2.9 billion, or 7.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by intentional run-off of low-yielding loans
- Average deposits increased $262 million, or 0.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by growth in money market deposits, offset by a decrease in time deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $11 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 driven by lower charge-offs and the impacts from ongoing loan run-off
- Noninterest income increased $19 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income
- Noninterest expense increased $22 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher support and overhead expense
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 616
$ 587
$ 537
4.9 %
14.7 %
Noninterest income
493
427
464
15.5
6.3
Total revenue (TE)
1,109
1,014
1001
9.4
10.8
Provision for credit losses
73
68
(3)
7.4
N/M
Noninterest expense
512
482
515
6.2
(.6)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
524
464
489
12.9
7.2
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
114
97
108
17.5
5.6
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 410
$ 367
$ 381
11.7 %
7.6 %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 71,104
$ 70,326
$ 66,691
1.1 %
6.6 %
Loans held for sale
1,140
1,224
1,247
(6.9)
(8.6)
Total assets
80,357
79,733
76,433
0.8
5.1
Deposits
60,436
58,483
59,687
3.3
1.3
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/M = Not Meaningful
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 28
$ 26
$ 27
7.7 %
3.7 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
244
183
220
33.3
10.9
Cards and payments income
22
21
20
4.8
10.0
Service charges on deposit accounts
39
37
32
5.4
21.9
Corporate services income
75
69
67
8.7
11.9
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
67
73
67
(8.2)
-
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
9
10
15
(10.0)
(40.0)
Other noninterest income
9
8
16
12.5
(43.8)
Total noninterest income
$ 493
$ 427
$ 464
15.5 %
6.3 %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q25 vs. 4Q24)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $410 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $381 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $79 million, or 14.7%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024
- Average loan and lease balances increased $4.4 billion, or 6.6%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans
- Average deposit balances increased $749 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by higher client deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $76 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by higher loan balances and commitments
- Noninterest income increased $29 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and corporate services income
- Noninterest expense decreased $3 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in other direct noninterest expense
*******************************************
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 8:00 a.m. ET, on January 20, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through January 20, 2027.
*****
KeyCorp
Fourth Quarter 2025
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Basis of Presentation
13
Financial Highlights
15
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
18
Consolidated Balance Sheets
19
Consolidated Statements of Income
20
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
22
Noninterest Expense
22
Personnel Expense
22
Loan Composition
22
Loans Held for Sale Composition
23
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
23
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
25
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
25
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
25
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
26
Line of Business Results
26
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
Basis of Presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.
Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.
Taxable Equivalent
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.
Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,223
$ 1,193
$ 1,061
Noninterest income
782
702
(196)
Total revenue (TE)
2,005
1,895
865
Provision for credit losses
108
107
39
Noninterest expense
1,241
1,177
1,229
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
509
490
(244)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
(1)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
510
489
(244)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
474
454
(279)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
(1)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
475
453
(279)
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .43
$ .41
$ (.28)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.43
.41
(.28)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
.43
.41
(.28)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
.43
.41
(.28)
Cash dividends declared
.205
.205
.205
Book value at period end
16.27
15.86
14.21
Tangible book value at period end
13.77
13.38
11.70
Market price at period end
20.64
18.69
17.14
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.08 %
1.04 %
(.52) %
Return on average common equity
10.51
10.49
(7.80)
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.43
12.51
(9.69)
Net interest margin (TE)
2.82
2.75
2.41
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
61.6
61.8
141.3
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.08 %
1.04 %
(.52) %
Return on average common equity
10.54
10.47
(7.80)
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
12.46
12.48
(9.69)
Net interest margin (TE)
2.81
2.74
2.41
Loan to deposit (c)
72.5
71.0
70.3
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
11.1 %
10.7 %
9.7 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
9.7
9.4
8.4
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
8.4
8.1
7.0
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
11.7
11.8
11.9
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
13.4
13.5
13.7
Total risk-based capital (d)
15.6
15.8
16.2
Leverage (d)
10.5
10.4
10.0
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 104
$ 114
$ 114
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.39 %
.42 %
.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,427
$ 1,444
$ 1,409
Allowance for credit losses
1,740
1,736
1,699
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.35 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.63
1.64
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
232
219
186
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
283
264
224
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 615
$ 658
$ 758
Nonperforming assets at period-end
627
668
772
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.58 %
.62 %
.73 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.59
.63
.74
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 69,964
$ 67,855
$ 61,361
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,396
17,414
16,810
Branches
940
942
944
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 8
$ 9
$ 10
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 4,671
$ 3,810
Noninterest income
2,842
809
Total revenue (TE)
7,513
4,619
Provision for credit losses
471
335
Noninterest expense
4,703
4,545
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
1,828
(163)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1,829
(161)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
1,685
(306)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
1,686
(304)
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 1.53
$ (.32)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
1.53
(.32)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
1.52
(.32)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
1.52
(.32)
Cash dividends paid
.82
.82
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.98 %
(.09) %
Return on average common equity
9.92
(2.37)
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
11.85
(3.03)
Net interest margin (TE)
2.69
2.16
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
62.3
97.8
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.98 %
(.09) %
Return on average common equity
9.92
(2.36)
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
11.85
(3.01)
Net interest margin (TE)
2.69
2.16
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 430
$ 440
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.41 %
.41 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,226
16,753
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 35
$ 45
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
December 31, 2025, ratio is estimated. As of January 1, 2025, the CECL optional transition provision had been fully phased-in. Amounts prior to January 1, 2025, reflect Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "adjusted return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," "adjusted pre-provision net revenue," "cash efficiency ratio," "adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue," "adjusted noninterest income," "adjusted noninterest expense," "adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders," and "diluted earnings per share - adjusted."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance.
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.
Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted operating leverage and fee-based adjusted operating leverage are non-GAAP performance measure in that it utilizes revenue on a tax-equivalent basis and adjusts revenue and expense for significant and unusual items. Management utilizes this measurement in analyzing performance and believes that adjusting for significant and unusual items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 20,381
$ 20,102
$ 18,176
Less: Intangible assets
2,760
2,765
2,779
Preferred Stock (a)
2,446
2,446
2,446
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 15,175
$ 14,891
$ 12,951
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 184,381
$ 187,409
$ 187,168
Less: Intangible assets
2,760
2,765
2,779
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 181,621
$ 184,644
$ 184,389
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
8.36 %
8.06 %
7.02 %
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 20,388
$ 19,664
$ 16,732
$ 19,493
$ 15,408
Less: Intangible assets (average)
2,762
2,767
2,783
2,769
2,793
Preferred stock (average)
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
2,500
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 15,126
$ 14,397
$ 11,449
$ 14,224
$ 10,115
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$ 474
$ 454
$ (279)
$ 1,685
$ (306)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
15,126
14,397
11,449
14,224
10,115
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-
12.43 %
12.51 %
(9.69) %
11.85 %
(3.03) %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key
$ 458
$ 450
$ 378
$ 1,665
$ 1,109
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
12.01 %
12.40 %
13.13 %
11.71 %
10.96 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 475
$ 453
$ (279)
$ 1,686
$ (304)
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
15,126
14,397
11,449
14,224
10,115
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
12.46 %
12.48 %
(9.69) %
11.85 %
(3.01) %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,215
$ 1,184
$ 1,051
$ 4,636
$ 3,765
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
8
9
10
35
45
Noninterest income (GAAP)
782
702
(196)
2,842
809
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
1,241
1,177
1,229
4,703
4,545
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 764
$ 718
$ (364)
$ 2,810
$ 74
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 764
$ 718
$ (364)
$ 2,810
$ 74
Plus: Selected items(b)
(21)
(5)
915
(26)
1,858
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 743
$ 713
$ 551
$ 2,784
$ 1,932
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Cash efficiency ratio and Adjusted cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,241
$ 1,177
$ 1,229
$ 4,703
$ 4,545
Less: Intangible asset amortization
5
5
7
20
29
Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP)
$ 1,236
$ 1,172
$ 1,222
$ 4,683
$ 4,516
Plus: Selected items (b)
21
5
3
26
(25)
Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-
$ 1,257
$ 1,177
$ 1,225
$ 4,709
$ 4,491
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,215
$ 1,184
$ 1,051
$ 4,636
$ 3,765
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
8
9
10
35
45
Net interest income TE (non-GAAP)
1,223
1,193
1,061
4,671
3,810
Noninterest income (GAAP)
782
702
(196)
2,842
809
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 2,005
$ 1,895
$ 865
$ 7,513
$ 4,619
Plus: Selected items (b)
-
-
918
-
1,833
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 2,005
$ 1,895
$ 1,783
$ 7,513
$ 6,452
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
61.6 %
61.8 %
141.3 %
62.3 %
97.8 %
Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
62.7 %
62.1 %
68.8 %
62.7 %
69.6 %
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$ 782
$ 702
$ (196)
$ 2,842
$ 809
Plus: Selected items(b)
-
-
918
-
1,836
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 782
$ 702
$ 722
$ 2,842
$ 2,645
Net interest income TE (non-GAAP)
1,223
1,193
1,061
4,671
3,810
Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 2,005
$ 1,895
$ 1,783
$ 7,513
$ 6,455
Adjusted noninterest expense
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,241
$ 1,177
$ 1,229
$ 4,703
$ 4,545
Plus: Selected items(b)
21
5
3
26
(25)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,262
$ 1,182
$ 1,232
$ 4,729
$ 4,520
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$ 474
$ 454
$ (279)
$ 1,685
$ (306)
Plus: Selected items (net of tax)(b)
(16)
(4)
657
(20)
1,415
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to
$ 458
$ 450
$ 378
$ 1,665
$ 1,109
Diluted earnings per common share (EPS) - adjusted
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .43
$ .41
$ (.28)
$ 1.52
$ (.32)
Plus: EPS impact of selected items(b)
(.01)
-
.66
(.02)
1.48
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common
$ .41
$ .41
$ .38
$ 1.50
$ 1.16
Adjusted operating leverage and fee based adjusted operating leverage
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 2,842
$ 2,645
Adjusted noninterest income YoY Growth (A)
7.45 %
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 7,513
6,455
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue YoY Growth (B)
16.39 %
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 4,729
4,520
Adjusted noninterest expense YoY Growth (C)
4.62 %
Adjusted operating leverage (B - C)
11.77 %
Adjusted fee-based operating leverage (A - C)
2.82 %
(a)
Net of capital surplus.
(b)
Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 25.
(c)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Assets
Loans
$ 106,541
$ 105,902
$ 104,260
Loans held for sale
1,077
998
797
Securities available for sale
39,596
40,456
37,707
Held-to-maturity securities
8,622
7,509
7,395
Trading account assets
1,061
972
1,283
Short-term investments
10,163
13,334
17,504
Other investments
949
921
1,041
Total earning assets
168,009
170,092
169,987
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,427)
(1,444)
(1,409)
Cash and due from banks
1,287
1,938
1,743
Premises and equipment
628
606
614
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,752
Other intangible assets
8
13
27
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,432
4,428
4,394
Accrued income and other assets
8,481
8,803
8,797
Discontinued assets
211
221
263
Total assets
$ 184,381
$ 187,409
$ 187,168
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 121,100
$ 122,425
$ 120,132
Noninterest-bearing deposits
27,613
28,340
29,628
Total deposits
148,713
150,765
149,760
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
13
10
14
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,071
1,339
2,130
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,286
4,276
4,983
Long-term debt
9,917
10,917
12,105
Total liabilities
164,000
167,307
168,992
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
2,500
2,500
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,035
6,002
6,038
Retained earnings
15,359
15,111
14,584
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,810)
(2,619)
(2,733)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,960)
(2,149)
(3,470)
Key shareholders' equity
20,381
20,102
18,176
Total liabilities and equity
$ 184,381
$ 187,409
$ 187,168
Common shares outstanding (000)
1,102,401
1,112,952
1,106,786
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,439
$ 1,466
$ 1,448
$ 5,749
$ 6,026
Loans held for sale
18
18
20
61
60
Securities available for sale
388
408
353
1,599
1,142
Held-to-maturity securities
76
64
66
264
284
Trading account assets
12
11
16
56
61
Short-term investments
137
156
214
624
792
Other investments
8
8
15
33
62
Total interest income
2,078
2,131
2,132
8,386
8,427
Interest expense
Deposits
688
748
821
2,919
3,307
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
4
4
1
13
4
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
9
14
24
84
164
Long-term debt
162
181
235
734
1,187
Total interest expense
863
947
1,081
3,750
4,662
Net interest income
1,215
1,184
1,051
4,636
3,765
Provision for credit losses
108
107
39
471
335
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,107
1,077
1,012
4,165
3,430
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
156
150
142
591
557
Investment banking and debt placement fees
243
184
221
780
688
Cards and payments income
84
86
85
337
331
Service charges on deposit accounts
78
75
65
295
261
Corporate services income
81
72
69
294
275
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
68
73
68
287
258
Corporate-owned life insurance income
40
35
36
140
138
Consumer mortgage income
16
14
16
58
58
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
9
11
15
43
76
Other income
7
8
(5)
23
23
Net securities gains (losses)
-
(6)
(908)
(6)
(1,856)
Total noninterest income
782
702
(196)
2,842
809
Noninterest expense
Personnel
790
742
734
2,917
2,714
Net occupancy
69
65
67
270
266
Computer processing
106
105
107
425
414
Business services and professional fees
61
44
55
193
174
Equipment
22
20
20
83
80
Operating lease expense
8
9
15
38
63
Marketing
28
22
33
95
94
Other expense
157
170
198
682
740
Total noninterest expense
1,241
1,177
1,229
4,703
4,545
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
648
602
(413)
2,304
(306)
Income taxes (benefit)
139
112
(169)
476
(143)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
509
490
(244)
1,828
(163)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
1
(1)
-
1
2
Net income (loss)
$ 510
$ 489
$ (244)
$ 1,829
$ (161)
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 474
$ 454
$ (279)
$ 1,685
$ (306)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
475
453
(279)
1,686
(304)
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .43
$ .41
$ (.28)
$ 1.53
$ (.32)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.43
.41
(.28)
1.53
(.32)
Per common share - assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .43
$ .41
$ (.28)
$ 1.52
$ (.32)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.43
.41
(.28)
1.52
(.32)
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .205
$ .205
$ .205
$ .820
$ .820
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
1,095,171
1,100,830
986,829
1,098,558
949,561
Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b)
11,152
9,845
-
9,436
-
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)
1,106,323
1,110,675
986,829
1,107,994
949,561
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share.
(c)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Fourth Quarter 2025
Third Quarter 2025
Fourth Quarter 2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 57,541
$ 851
5.88 %
$ 56,571
$ 858
6.02 %
$ 52,887
$ 817
6.15 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
13,356
198
5.91
13,697
208
6.02
13,343
202
6.01
Real estate - construction
2,839
48
6.71
2,744
48
6.96
3,033
55
7.23
Commercial lease financing
2,302
21
3.73
2,385
22
3.62
2,826
24
3.51
Total commercial loans
76,038
1,118
5.84
75,397
1,136
5.98
72,089
1,098
6.07
Real estate - residential mortgage
18,853
157
3.33
19,140
160
3.34
19,990
166
3.32
Home equity loans
5,780
80
5.47
5,934
84
5.65
6,445
93
5.75
Other consumer loans
4,715
61
5.15
4,825
63
5.17
5,256
67
5.08
Credit cards
930
31
13.24
931
32
13.50
931
34
14.36
Total consumer loans
30,278
329
4.33
30,830
339
4.38
32,622
360
4.40
Total loans
106,316
1,447
5.41
106,227
1,475
5.51
104,711
1,458
5.55
Loans held for sale
1,234
18
5.84
1,291
18
5.81
1,327
20
6.05
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
39,785
388
3.67
40,310
408
3.77
37,952
353
3.38
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
8,056
76
3.78
7,168
64
3.59
7,541
66
3.50
Trading account assets
961
12
4.79
922
11
4.61
1,215
16
4.98
Short-term investments
13,603
137
4.01
13,463
156
4.60
17,575
214
4.83
Other investments (e)
935
8
3.09
966
8
3.29
1,045
15
5.72
Total earning assets
170,890
2,086
4.79
170,347
2,140
4.92
171,366
2,142
4.87
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,435)
(1,443)
(1,486)
Accrued income and other assets
17,562
18,234
17,308
Discontinued assets
215
227
268
Total assets
$ 187,232
$ 187,365
$ 187,456
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 42,442
$ 246
2.30 %
$ 41,953
$ 265
2.51 %
$ 40,676
$ 283
2.77 %
Demand deposits
61,541
319
2.06
60,597
346
2.26
57,653
341
2.35
Savings deposits
4,358
1
.05
4,478
1
.05
4,635
1
.07
Time deposits
13,857
122
3.48
15,239
136
3.54
17,641
196
4.43
Total interest-bearing deposits
122,198
688
2.23
122,267
748
2.43
120,605
821
2.71
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
413
4
3.80
368
4
4.32
84
1
3.99
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,072
9
3.23
1,372
14
3.91
1,832
24
5.19
Long-term debt (f)
10,274
162
6.27
11,071
181
6.53
13,984
235
6.70
Total interest-bearing liabilities
133,957
863
2.56
135,078
947
2.78
136,505
1,081
3.15
Noninterest-bearing deposits
28,512
28,107
29,128
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,160
4,289
4,823
Discontinued liabilities (f)
215
227
268
Total liabilities
$ 166,844
$ 167,701
$ 170,724
Equity
Total equity
$ 20,388
$ 19,664
$ 16,732
Total liabilities and equity
$ 187,232
$ 187,365
$ 187,456
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.23 %
2.14 %
1.72 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 1,223
2.82 %
$ 1,193
2.75 %
$ 1,061
2.41 %
TE adjustment (b)
8
9
10
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,215
$ 1,184
$ 1,051
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $211 million, $214 million, and $216 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(e)
Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.1 billion, $43.1 billion, and $41.8 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.90%, 4.05%, and 3.73% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(f)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Twelve months ended December 31,
Twelve months ended December 31,
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 55,877
$ 3,347
5.99 %
$ 53,951
$ 3,378
6.26 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
13,358
798
5.97
14,080
873
6.20
Real estate - construction
2,840
195
6.87
3,042
227
7.48
Commercial lease financing
2,465
88
3.61
3,087
105
3.41
Total commercial loans
74,540
4,428
5.94
74,160
4,583
6.18
Real estate - residential mortgage
19,291
644
3.34
20,382
674
3.31
Home equity loans
6,012
336
5.59
6,729
398
5.92
Other consumer loans
4,892
250
5.11
5,519
278
5.04
Credit cards
925
126
13.55
934
138
14.78
Total consumer loans
31,120
1,356
4.35
33,564
1,488
4.43
Total loans
105,660
5,784
5.47
107,724
6,071
5.64
Loans held for sale
1,029
61
5.97
979
60
6.11
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
40,034
1,599
3.73
37,127
1,142
2.71
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,386
264
3.58
7,980
284
3.56
Trading account assets
1,108
56
5.02
1,175
61
5.16
Short-term investments
14,355
624
4.35
14,846
792
5.33
Other investments (e)
963
33
3.38
1,177
62
5.25
Total earning assets
170,535
8,421
4.86
171,008
8,472
4.81
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,426)
(1,515)
Accrued income and other assets
17,655
17,322
Discontinued assets
233
296
Total assets
$ 186,997
$ 187,111
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 42,247
$ 1,062
2.52 %
$ 39,525
$ 1,146
2.90 %
Other demand deposits
59,203
1,284
2.17
56,130
1,402
2.50
Savings deposits
4,518
4
.05
5,010
7
.14
Time deposits
15,323
569
3.72
16,497
752
4.56
Total interest-bearing deposits
121,291
2,919
2.41
117,162
3,307
2.82
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
325
13
4.12
103
4
4.35
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
1,996
84
4.20
2,984
164
5.49
Long-term debt (f)
11,298
734
6.50
17,279
1,187
6.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
134,910
3,750
2.78
137,528
4,662
3.39
Noninterest-bearing deposits
27,985
28,993
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,376
4,886
Discontinued liabilities (f)
233
296
Total liabilities
$ 167,504
$ 171,703
Equity
Total equity
19,493
15,408
Total liabilities and equity
$ 186,997
$ 187,111
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.08 %
1.42 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 4,671
2.69 %
$ 3,810
2.16 %
TE adjustment (b)
35
45
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 4,636
$ 3,765
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $214 million and $215 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(e)
Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $42.9 billion and $42.2 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.99% and 3.08% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(f)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Personnel (a)
$ 790
$ 742
$ 734
$ 2,917
$ 2,714
Net occupancy
69
65
67
270
266
Computer processing
106
105
107
425
414
Business services and professional fees
61
44
55
193
174
Equipment
22
20
20
83
80
Operating lease expense
8
9
15
38
63
Marketing
28
22
33
95
94
Other expense
157
170
198
682
740
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,241
$ 1,177
$ 1,229
$ 4,703
$ 4,545
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,396
17,414
16,810
17,226
16,753
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Salaries and contract labor
$ 446
$ 437
$ 418
$ 1,715
$ 1,609
Incentive and stock-based compensation
205
190
197
721
661
Employee benefits
131
112
119
460
442
Severance
8
3
-
21
2
Total personnel expense
$ 790
$ 742
$ 734
$ 2,917
$ 2,714
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2025 vs.
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Commercial and industrial (a), (b)
$ 57,688
$ 56,791
$ 52,909
1.6 %
9.0 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
13,707
13,378
13,310
2.5
3.0
Construction
2,844
2,817
2,936
1.0
(3.1)
Total commercial real estate loans
16,551
16,195
16,246
2.2
1.9
Commercial lease financing (b)
2,270
2,333
2,736
(2.7)
(17.0)
Total commercial loans
76,509
75,319
71,891
1.6
6.4
Real estate - residential mortgage
18,732
19,008
19,886
(1.5)
(5.8)
Home equity loans
5,703
5,863
6,358
(2.7)
(10.3)
Other consumer loans
4,644
4,779
5,167
(2.8)
(10.1)
Credit cards
953
933
958
2.1
(.5)
Total consumer loans
30,032
30,583
32,369
(1.8)
(7.2)
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 106,541
$ 105,902
$ 104,260
.6 %
2.2 %
(a)
Loan balances include $205 million, $212 million, and $212 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(b)
Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $211 million at December 31, 2024. Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $1 million, $1 million, and $3 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $205 million at December 31, 2025, $216 million at September 30, 2025, and $257 million at December 31, 2024, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $459 million, $472 million, and $456 million at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2025 vs.
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
Commercial and industrial
$ 167
$ 130
$ 88
28.5 %
89.8 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
761
806
616
(5.6)
23.5
Real estate - residential mortgage
149
62
93
140.3
60.2
Total loans held for sale
$ 1,077
$ 998
$ 797
7.9 %
35.1 %
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
Balance at beginning of period
$ 998
$ 530
$ 811
$ 797
$ 1,058
New originations
3,356
3,471
1,806
1,840
2,915
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(35)
-
(71)
6
-
Loan sales
(3,232)
(2,956)
(2,012)
(1,695)
(3,039)
Loan draws (payments), net
(10)
(42)
(1)
(138)
(136)
Valuation and other adjustments
-
(5)
(3)
1
(1)
Balance at end of period
$ 1,077
$ 998
$ 530
$ 811
$ 797
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Average loans outstanding
$ 106,316
$ 106,227
$ 104,711
$ 105,660
$ 107,724
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
$ 1,444
$ 1,446
$ 1,494
$ 1,409
$ 1,508
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
69
87
84
312
363
Real estate - commercial mortgage
25
27
18
94
40
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
25
27
18
94
40
Commercial lease financing
4
-
1
6
7
Total commercial loans
98
114
103
412
410
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
-
1
2
3
Home equity loans
1
-
-
2
2
Other consumer loans
14
15
15
56
64
Credit cards
10
11
12
45
47
Total consumer loans
26
26
28
105
116
Total loans charged off
124
140
131
517
526
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
7
21
12
57
58
Real estate - commercial mortgage
6
-
-
7
2
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
6
-
-
7
2
Commercial lease financing
-
-
-
-
5
Total commercial loans
13
21
12
64
65
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
1
1
4
5
Home equity loans
1
-
-
3
2
Other consumer loans
2
2
2
8
8
Credit cards
3
2
2
8
6
Total consumer loans
7
5
5
23
21
Total recoveries
20
26
17
87
86
Net loan charge-offs
(104)
(114)
(114)
(430)
(440)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
87
112
29
448
341
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,427
$ 1,444
$ 1,409
$ 1,427
$ 1,409
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
$ 292
$ 297
$ 280
$ 290
$ 296
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
21
(5)
10
23
(6)
Other
-
-
-
-
-
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 313
$ 292
$ 290
$ 313
$ 290
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,740
$ 1,736
$ 1,699
$ 1,740
$ 1,699
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.39 %
.42 %
.43 %
.41 %
.41 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34
1.36
1.35
1.34
1.35
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.63
1.64
1.63
1.63
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
232
219
186
232
186
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
283
264
224
283
224
Discontinued operations - education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
$ 1
$ 1
$ 3
$ 4
Recoveries
-
1
-
1
1
Net loan charge-offs
$ (1)
$ -
$ (1)
$ (2)
$ (3)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
Net loan charge-offs
$ 104
$ 114
$ 102
$ 110
$ 114
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.39 %
.42 %
.39 %
.43 %
.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,427
$ 1,444
$ 1,446
$ 1,429
$ 1,409
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,740
1,736
1,743
1,707
1,699
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.35 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.63
1.64
1.64
1.63
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
232
219
208
208
186
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
283
264
250
249
224
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 615
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
$ 758
Nonperforming assets at period end
627
668
707
700
772
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.58 %
.62 %
.65 %
.65 %
.73 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.59
.63
.66
.67
.74
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Commercial and industrial
$ 256
$ 253
$ 280
$ 288
$ 322
Real estate - commercial mortgage
157
214
226
206
243
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
157
214
226
206
243
Commercial lease financing
7
-
-
-
-
Total commercial loans
420
467
506
494
565
Real estate - residential mortgage
104
98
95
94
92
Home equity loans
80
82
84
87
89
Other Consumer loans
4
4
4
4
5
Credit cards
7
7
7
7
7
Total consumer loans
195
191
190
192
193
Total nonperforming loans (a)
615
658
696
686
758
OREO
9
10
11
14
14
Nonperforming loans held for sale
3
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 627
$ 668
$ 707
$ 700
$ 772
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 99
$ 110
$ 74
$ 86
$ 90
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
220
254
266
281
206
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business
2
2
2
1
2
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.58 %
.62 %
.65 %
.65 %
.73 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.59
.63
.66
.67
.74
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
Balance at beginning of period
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
$ 758
$ 728
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
248
210
233
170
309
Charge-offs
(124)
(140)
(127)
(126)
(131)
Loans sold
(7)
(13)
-
-
(13)
Payments
(124)
(68)
(74)
(57)
(111)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(2)
Loans returned to accrual status
(35)
(26)
(21)
(57)
(22)
Balance at end of period
$ 615
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
$ 758
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 4Q25 vs.
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q24
3Q25
4Q24
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 948
$ 935
$ 912
$ 872
$ 865
1.4 %
9.6 %
Provision for credit losses
32
40
55
43
43
(20.0)
(25.6)
Noninterest expense
735
695
696
676
713
5.8
3.1
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
137
152
122
116
83
(9.9)
65.1
Average loans and leases
34,683
35,363
36,137
36,819
37,567
(1.9)
(7.7)
Average deposits
87,738
87,692
88,002
88,306
87,476
.1
.3
Net loan charge-offs
49
49
40
52
63
-
(22.2)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.56 %
.55 %
.44 %
.57 %
.67 %
1.8
(16.4)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 201
$ 197
$ 196
$ 201
$ 201
2.0
-
Return on average allocated equity
18.87 %
20.19 %
16.20 %
15.15 %
10.24 %
(6.5)
84.3
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 1,109
$ 1,014
$ 974
$ 942
$ 1001
9.4 %
10.8 %
Provision for credit losses
73
68
84
75
(3)
7.4
N/M
Noninterest expense
512
482
449
462
515
6.2
(.6)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
410
367
349
321
381
11.7
7.6
Average loans and leases
71,104
70,326
69,087
67,056
66,691
1.1
6.6
Average loans held for sale
1,140
1,224
707
754
1,247
(6.9)
(8.6)
Average deposits
60,436
58,483
55,886
57,436
59,687
3.3
1.3
Net loan charge-offs
53
64
62
57
52
(17.2)
1.9
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.30 %
.36 %
.36 %
.34 %
.31 %
(16.7)
(3.2)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 426
$ 471
$ 511
$ 499
$ 571
(9.6)
(25.4)
Return on average allocated equity
16.33 %
14.87 %
14.45 %
13.80 %
15.62 %
9.8
4.5
TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Pretax(a)
After-tax at marginal rate(a)
Quarter to date results
Amount
Net Income
EPS(c), (e)
Three months ended December 31, 2025
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
$ 21
$ 16
$ 0.01
Three months ended September 30, 2025
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
5
4
-
Three months ended June 30, 2025
No items
-
-
-
Three months ended March 31, 2025
No items
-
-
-
Three months ended December 31, 2024
Loss on sale of securities(b)
(915)
(657)
(0.66)
Scotiabank investment agreement valuation (other income)
(3)
(2)
-
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
3
2
-
Three months ended September 30, 2024
Loss on sale of securities(b)
(918)
(737)
(0.77)
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
6
5
-
Three months ended June 30, 2024
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
(5)
(4)
-
Three months ended March 31, 2024
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
(29)
(22)
(0.02)
Year to date results
Twelve months ended December 31, 2025
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
$ 26
$ 20
$ 0.02
Twelve months ended December 31, 2024
Loss on sale of securities
(1,833)
(1,394)
(1.45)
Scotiabank investment agreement valuation (other income)
(3)
(2)
-
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(d)
(25)
(19)
(0.02)
(a)
Favorable (unfavorable) impact.
(b)
After-tax loss on sale of securities for the three months ended September 30, 2024 adjusted to reflect impact of GAAP accounting for income taxes in interim periods, with related adjustments recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.
(c)
Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.
(d)
In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC.
(e)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
SOURCE KeyCorp