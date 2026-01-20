Goliath Resources Limited: Goliath Intersects Several High-Grade Holes Including 19.13 g/t Au Over 6.10 Meters, Drilling Significantly Expands Extent Of Gold Mineralization In All 5 Main Zones That Remain Open

This news release includes the final 70 holes completed during the 2025 drilling campaign that were assayed for Gold Only. Assays are still pending for 110 drill holes from 2025 for multi-element gold equivalent (AuEq) results. These results will be released in the near future once all assays have been received, compiled and interpreted.

100% of the drill holes completed to date, have all intersected gold mineralization clearly demonstrating the remarkable continuity, grades, and widths in 5 Main Gold-Rich Zones comprising 46 mineralized lodes that remain open for expansion.

Of the holes drilled during the 2025 campaign, 83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) contained visible gold to the naked eye (VG-NE).

The fully funded 2026 drill program will be mainly focused on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones. Data compilation and interpretation is underway which will be used to vector in on the indicated Motherlode causative intrusive source to this extensive high grade gold system with widespread VG-NE.





DRILL HIGHLIGHTS:

All intercepts below are approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (The gold equivalent (AuEq) values in all 110 drill hole intervals will be adjusted accordingly and announced, once the Silver, Copper, Lead and Zinc values are received, compiled and interpreted):

GD-25-319

Drill hole GD-25-319 intersected 19.13 g/t Au over 6.10 meters, including 22.86 g/t Au over 5.10 meters, including 29.09 g/t Au over 4.00 meters in quartz-sulphide veins, part of the Golden Gate Zone, containing multiple occurrences of gold visible to the naked eye (VG-NE); see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d53fca16-084f-4c73-b55d-cc763f7dc1cf





GD-25-405

Drill hole GD-25-405 intersected 10.58 g/t Au over 8.30 meters, including 14.04 g/t Au over 6.25 meters including 15.50 g/t Au over 5.60 meters from a quartz-sulphide breccia, part of the Bonanza Zone, containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE; see image below.

Additional intervals include 3.25 meters of 2.47 g/t Au in quartz-sulphide veins part of the Surebet Zone.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8720c217-d2a4-43f9-a325-fd23e851781e





GD-25-312

Drill hole GD-25-312 intersected 10.56 g/t Au over 3.70 meters from a gold-rich quartz-sulphide breccia interval, part of the Surebet Zone; see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75322c0e-33ed-4b26-af06-9266777a064d





GD-25-345

Drill hole GD-25-345 intersected 4.47 g/t Au over 6.00 meters including 6.68 g/t Au over 4.00 meters, including 7.93 g/t Au over 3.36 meters from a series of quartz-sulphide veins, part of the Golden Gate Zone, containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE as well as semi-massive to massive sphalerite and pyrrhotite; see image below.

Additional separate intervals include 3.92 g/t Au over 3.79 meters part of the Whopper Zone and 3.83 g/t Au over 3.78 meters. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1952d21-c3bf-49bd-9244-ea34a64454ae





GD-25-330

Drill hole GD-25-330 intersected 7.48 g/t Au over 3.55 meters from an interval with quartz-sulphide veins, part of the Golden Gate Zone, containing VG-NE; see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21f04898-eb56-495f-90d0-01b60a3c42fa





GD-25-326

Drill hole GD-25-326 intersected 8.57 g/t Au over 3.00 meters from a quartz-sulphide vein and breccia interval part of the Surebet Zone; see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6116782-0b51-4ab5-8419-85e4e9608a48





GD-25-401

Drill hole GD-25-401 intersected 4.89 g/t Au over 5.00 meters, within 2.96 g/t Au over 8.89 meters, part of the Surebet Zone, from a brecciated and strongly calc-silicate altered section; see image below.

Additional intervals include 3.0 g/t Au over 4.11 meters part of the Surebet Zone, as well as 2.4 g/t Au over 3.1 meters, part of the Golden Gate Zone. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dcc469ca-c7a9-43fe-84c9-730be45980b6





GD-25-349

Drill hole GD-25-349 intersected 5.50 g/t Au over 4.00 meters, including 7.34 g/t Au over 3.00 meters from a series of quartz-sulphide veins, part of the Bonanza Zone; see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14b248cf-d785-433a-a3d0-1a7f60a87902





GD-25-367

Drill hole GD-25-367 intersected 7.10 g/t Au over 3.00 meters from an interval of quartz-sulphide veining, part of the Golden Gate Zone, containing multiple occurrences of VG-NE; see image below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/185756f2-4751-492d-8214-1e0fba442757

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96889faf-4590-4dea-b065-d53b13f46558

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c9c67d8-b016-4419-a0de-63d0ffb0caea





Assay results from the recently completed 64,364 meters of drilling have significantly expanded the extent of the high-grade gold mineralization at the Surebet Discovery that remains open for expansion laterally and at depth. The updated model for the Surebet system, which includes all the 2025 gold assay results, consists of 5 extensive mineralized zones comprising 46 gold-rich lodes as well as gold-rich Eocene-aged RIRG dykes: The Bonanza Zone has a strike of 1.8 km NW-SE and 1.1 km NE-SW containing 5 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 27 meters and intercepts up to 13.53 g/t AuEq (12.10 g/t Au and 54.13 g/t Ag) over 11.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-100) and remains open for expansion. An accompanying infographic is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33eb4b9c-9f92-45d4-b243-7e7879570957





The Surebet Zone has a strike of 1.2 km NW-SE and 930 meters NE-SW containing 9 lodes up to 19 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 21.08 g/t AuEq (18.95 g/t Au and 95.31 g/t Ag) over 23.00 m (drill hole GD-23-157) and remains open for expansion to the SW.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca40f5d-7221-4f92-94b8-d12e6bc5510c

The Golden Gate Zone has a strike of 1.3 km E-W and 820 meters N-S containing 18 lodes up to 14 meters with a combined thickness of up to 49 meters and with intercepts up to 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 g/t Au and 3.96 g/t Ag) over 39.00 m (drill hole GD-24-260) and remains open for expansion.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9a1d076-f66d-402c-98f9-bf75f159f738

The Whopper Zone has a strike of 800 meters N-S and 450 meters E-W containing 12 lodes up to 6 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 30 meters and intercepts up to 32.67 g/t AuEq (32.56 g/t Au and 8.92 g/t Ag) over 4.00 m (drill hole GD-24-262) and remains open for expansion.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b957c9e3-1419-42e7-9f52-a7a6f109c725





The Eldorado Zone has a strike of 680 meters E-W and 700 meters N-S containing 2 lodes up to 5 meters thick with a combined thickness of up to 7 meters and intercepts up to 7.91 g/t AuEq (7.44 g/t Au and 22.40 g/t Ag) over 7.15 m (drill hole GD-23-221) and remains open for expansion.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c82f75a-f5c4-4396-a6b9-5fee42d08602

The gold-rich Eocene-aged dykes extend for up to 1.4 km N-S and a vertical relief of up to 890 meters with widths up to 25 meters and intercepts up to 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters (drill hole GD-22-58) and remain open for expansion.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c731f15-97e6-44f5-8017-e81c063d77a7







UPDATED 3D MODEL VIDEO ( CLICK HERE -

100% of the drill holes completed to date on the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. In 2025, VG-NE was observed in 83 drill holes out of 110 (or 76%).





355 out of 386 representing 92% drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery contain VG-NE (see heat map below).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7e0fc8-3add-4db6-906c-26d54f8bfeed



The remarkable continuity, widths and grades demonstrated by drilling in multiple lodes shows this extensive 1.8 km 2 gold system continues to demonstrate strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. The strong results received to date will help vector in on drilling targets that remain open with excellent expansion potential.





High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic Eocene-aged dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.





TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the "Company" or "Goliath") is pleased to report assay results (gold only) for the remaining holes from the 2025 drill campaign at the Surebet Discovery on its 100% controlled Golddigger Property (the "Property"), Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Highlights include drill hole GD-25-319 which intersected 19.13 g/t Au over 6.10 meters as well as drill hole GD-25-405 which intersected 10.58 g/t Au over 8.30 meters. Every drill hole completed so far, including all 110 holes from the 2025 season, has successfully intersected gold mineralization. These results confirm predictable continuity, grade, and width across 5 Gold-Rich Zones and 46 Distinct Lodes, all of which remain open for expansion. The fully funded 2026 drill program will focus on expanding the 5 Main Mineralized Zones, testing the Motherlode causative intrusive source, and build toward a future resource.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Geologic & Technical Advisor to Crescat Capital, a strategic investor in Goliath, states: "The consistent reporting of thick high-grade gold intercepts from Surebet is remarkable. Yet again, we see in this news release several more holes that demonstrate the strong predictability of this lode system. Visible gold in core consistently delivers strong assays. While we have to remain patient to see the gold equivalent results from the final 110 drill holes, the confidence around the continuity of these lodes, their thickness and grade is growing with every release. Goliath is doing a great job to continually update the geologic model, with the assistance from the Colorado School of Mines, to show the remarkable Surebet gold discovery."

Mr. Roger Rosmus, Founder & CEO of Goliath states: "The Surebet high-grade gold discovery continues to grow during every new season of drilling. To date, we have discovered a series of stacked gently dipping high-grade gold veins analogous to the Pogo mine in Alaska. In addition, we have started to drill into a series of vertical Eocene-aged RIRG dykes were emplaced roughly the same as the stack veins. We have yet to find the limits of the stacked veins and RIRG dykes, which all remain open, or the source of where they come from, but we are excited about using them to vector into the Motherlode source. What is outstanding about the various high-grade gold mineralization is the vast distribution VG-NE over a large area, which makes the Surebet discovery unique. Another intriguing aspect of the VG-NE is that at the top of the system it is fine-grained and sporadic and as we drill deeper into the system it becomes abundant and course-grained. Which has us excited about following it toward the source. We have two sets of stacked veins (the Surebet series and Bonanza series) that dip in opposite directions but come together at the Hinge Zone. It is becoming clearer, especially through our 2025 drilling campaign, that the Hinge Zone has the potential to be a starter zone for underground high-grade gold bulk mining. Our team, including key people at the Colorado School of Mines, are excited about the advanced geological studies to help us prepare for the 2026 drilling season. We are in the best financial position the company has ever been in as we are fully funded for our 2026 drilling campaign and are looking forward to expanding on the tremendous Surebet high-grade gold discovery."

Assay results from the recently concluded 64,364-meter drill program have significantly expanded the high-grade footprint of the Surebet Discovery, which remains open for further growth. An updated geological model incorporating all 2025 data identifies 5 primary mineralized Zones: Bonanza, Surebet, Golden Gate, Whopper, and Eldorado. Collectively these Zones comprise 46 gold-rich lodes and associated Eocene-aged RIRG dykes.

Table 1: Five main modelled gold rich zones and dykes.

Zone Number of lodes Dimensions Key Intercept Status Bonanza 5 1.8 km x 1.1 km x 19 m 13.53 g/t AuEq over 11 m Remains Open Surebet 9 1.2 km x 930 m x 19 m 21.08 g/t AuEq over 23 m Remains Open Golden Gate 18 1.3 km x 820 m x 14 m 34.52 g/t AuEq over 39 m Remains Open Whopper 12 800 m x 450 m x 6 m 32.67 g/t AuEq over 4 m Remains Open Eldorado 2 680 m x 700 m x 5 m 7.91 g/t AuEq over 7.15 m Remains Open Gold-rich dykes 1.4 km x 890 m x 25 m 12.03 g/t AuEq over 10 m Remains Open

Reported assay results from the 2025 drill campaign have yielded several high-grade gold intercepts across the Golden Gate, Bonanza, and Surebet Zones, characterized by frequent occurrences of VG-NE, as well as substantial sulphide mineralization. Highlights include drill hole GD-25-319 which intersected 19.13 g/t Au over 6.10 meters, including 22.86 g/t Au over 5.10 meters, including 29.09 g/t Au over 4.00 meters from the Golden Gate Zone. Drill hole GD-25-405 which intersected 10.58 g/t Au over 8.30 meters, including 14.04 g/t Au over 6.25 meters including 15.50 g/t Au over 5.60 meters from the Bonanza Zone, and drill hole GD-25-312 which intersected 10.56 g/t Au over 3.70 meters from the Surebet Zone. The gold grades, coupled with VG-NE within substantial quartz-sulphide veins, stockworks, and breccias, which are mineralized with sphalerite, pyrrhotite, and chalcopyrite, highlight the potential for further expansion. These intercepts are approximately true width, and the assays reflect gold only. Multi-element gold equivalent grades for all drill holes will be released once all assays have been received, compiled and interpreted in the near future. See Table 2 below for a full list of assay results for all the remaining holes of the 2025 drill campaign.

High-grade gold has been identified in three distinct rock packages discovered to date at the Surebet Discovery. This includes the gently dipping gold-rich stacked quartz-sulphide breccias/stockwork veins; the gold-rich intermediate to felsic gold-Rich dykes; and the recently discovered broad gold-rich zones of calc-silicate altered breccia. All mineralized rock types contain substantial amounts of VG-NE (from fine-grained to coarse-grained gold) and remain open for expansion. This confirms the presence of a Motherlode magmatic source nearby, a causative intrusion responsible for the extensive 1.8 km2 high-grade gold system at Surebet.

The remarkable continuity, widths and grades encountered across multiple lodes underscore the significance of this 1.8 km2 gold system which has strong potential to become one of the most significant gold discoveries in British Columbia's Golden Triangle in many years. Success to date has effectively vectored toward several open targets, providing a strong foundation for further expansion in the 2026 drilling campaign.

Surebet Discovery Highlights

Assay results are still pending for 110 holes from the 2025 exploration campaign for the gold equivalent (AuEq) values, that will be announced once received, compiled and interpreted.





83 out of 110 holes (or 76%) drilled in 2025 contain VG-NE, 100% of holes drilled to date at the Surebet Discovery have intersected substantial quartz-sulphide mineralization. See news releases dated: November 17, 2025, October 27, 2025, September 22, 2025, September 8, 2025, August 26, 2025, and July 28, 2025.





60 out of 64 holes (or 94%) drilled in 2024 contain VG-NE up to 11.5 mm (7/16 inches) in size, all of which returned high-grade gold. See news releases dated: July 7, 2025, June 23, 2025, January 7, 2025, January 13, 2025, February 10, 2025, February 18, 2025, February 27, 2025, December 12, 2024 and July 30, 2024.





92% of the holes (355 out of 386) drilled to date at Surebet contain VG-NE (see heat map above).





The best hole drilled to date is GD-24-260 previously reported from the Bonanza Zone assayed 34.52 g/t AuEq (34.47 Au and 3.96 Ag) over 39.00 meters, including 132.93 g/t AuEq (132.78 Au and 12.98 Ag) over 10.00 meters, and 166.04 g/t AuEq (165.84 Au and 16.07 Ag) over 8.00 meters (see news release dated January 13, 2025).). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





The best hole drilled to date from the RIRG Eocene-aged dykes is GD-22-58 that assayed 12.03 g/t AuEq (11.84 g/t Au and 15.61 g/t Ag) over 10.00 meters including 19.91 g/t AuEq (19.62 g/t Au and 25.61 g/t Ag) over 6.00 meters, including 23.82 g/t AuEq (23.47 g/t Au and 30.54 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters, plus a second separate interval down hole of 8.59 g/t AuEq (8.35 g/t Au and 20.74 g/t Ag) over 5.00 meters (see news release dated March 13, 2025).). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





The best hole drilled to date from the third distinct rock package consisting of calc-silicate altered breccia is drill hole GD-25-337, which intersected 10.60 g/t Au over 22.82 meters, including 15.19 g/t Au over 15.71 meters, including two separate intervals consisting of 37.28 g/t Au or 1.20 oz/t Au over 3.36 meters and 36.11 or 1.16 oz/t Au over 3.08 meters. The intercept is approximately true width, and these assays reflect gold only (AuEq value in the interval will be adjusted accordingly once Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn are received and interpreted). More details on the QA/QC protocol can be found in the section titled "QA/QC Protocol" below.





Multiple gently dipping gold-mineralized stacked veins have been identified every year on the Surebet high-grade gold discovery. Recent discoveries include gold-rich RIRG dykes, Goldilocks Zones where the veins and vertical dykes crosscut (which are characterized by having high-grade gold in two temperature regimes) and recently discovered high-grade gold in a third distinct rock package characterized by calc-silicate altered breccia, which increases potential tonnage and gold content of the high-grade gold system at the Surebet Discovery.



The footprint of the mineralization discovered to date at Surebet is 1.8 km 2 and remains open in all directions.





and remains open in all directions. Thanks to the mountainous topography, mineralization in the veins is exposed on the surface for 2.1 km of strike (1.0 km on the south slope and 1.1 km on the north slope) with a vertical relief of 700 meters.





A study completed by the Colorado School of Mines confirms a new interpretation of the ore forming process of high-grade gold mineralization at Surebet and outlines a common magmatic source for the high-grade gold system, now in three distinct rock packages. Which gives the Surebet untapped discovery potential to increase tonnage and gold content in the various known rock packages. Until this study, researchers and explorers in the Golden Triangle had not recognized the high-grade gold discovery potential in the Eocene-aged RIRG dykes (see news release March 13, 2025), which is showing the potential that these discoveries could be a geological breakthrough in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.





Goliath has drilled over 156,000 meters with over 600 pierce points in the Surebet Discovery located at the Golddigger property between 2021 and 2025.





The Surebet Discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries of 92.2% from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush including 48.8% free gold recovery from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows a benign rock composition without deleterious elements (see news release March 1, 2023).





Based on positive grassroots exploration and drill results in recent years, Goliath significantly increased its land package from 66,608 hectares to 91,518 hectares (226,146 acres) and now controls 56 kilometers of key terrain of the Red Line geologic trend providing for additional discovery potential.





The Golddigger Property is located on tidewater with a barge route to Prince Rupert (190 km south) and close to infrastructure including the town of Kitsault adjacent to a permitted mine site on private property.





Table 2: Gold-only assay results from remaining 70 drill holes from 2025.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) GD-25-319

Interval 484.00 487.00 3.00 1.90 Interval 485.00 486.00 1.00 5.65 Interval 510.00 527.00 17.00 1.07 Including 510.00 523.00 13.00 1.31 Including 516.05 523.00 6.95 1.97 Including 516.05 522.10 6.05 2.23 Interval 564.10 570.20 6.10 19.13 Including 565.10 570.20 5.10 22.86 Including 565.10 569.10 4.00 29.09 GD-25-405

Interval 84.00 87.25 3.25 2.47 Interval 165.70 174.00 8.30 10.58 including 166.75 173.00 6.25 14.04 including 166.75 172.35 5.60 15.50 including 166.75 170.50 3.75 21.09 GD-25-312 Interval 390.30 394.00 3.70 10.56 GD-25-345

Interval 3.09 6.87 3.78 3.83 Interval 354.36 358.15 3.79 3.92 Interval 615.00 621.00 6.00 4.47 including 616.00 620.00 4.00 6.68 including 616.00 619.36 3.36 7.93 GD-25-330

Interval 533.00 536.55 3.55 7.48 Interval 534.14 535.48 1.34 19.51 GD-25-326 Interval 299.00 302.00 3.00 8.57 GD-25-401

Interval 38.07 46.96 8.89 2.96 including 39.00 44.00 5.00 4.89 Interval 57.00 61.11 4.11 3.00 including 57.00 60.00 3.00 3.41 Interval 431.75 434.85 3.10 2.40 GD-25-349

Interval 85.00 89.00 4.00 5.50 Including 86.00 89.00 3.00 7.34 Interval 95.38 99.00 3.62 1.11 GD-25-367

Interval 388.00 393.00 5.00 2.69 Interval 523.00 526.00 3.00 7.10 GD-25-407 Interval 253.83 257.09 3.26 5.85 GD-25-395

Interval 302.00 319.00 17.00 1.11 Including 306.00 318.00 12.00 1.51 Including 309.49 316.15 6.66 2.16 Including 311.90 316.15 4.25 3.03 GD-25-332

Interval 416.00 422.00 6.00 3.02 including 417.00 421.00 4.00 4.49 including 417.00 420.00 3.00 5.90 GD-25-389

Interval 125.00 135.00 10.00 1.16 including 125.90 129.00 3.10 2.43 Interval 155.00 163.00 8.00 1.83 including 159.00 162.00 3.00 4.62 GD-25-393

Interval 385.00 390.00 5.00 3.78 Including 386.80 390.00 3.20 5.89 GD-25-382

Interval 4.73 16.00 11.27 1.44 Including 7.00 16.00 9.00 1.72 Including 10.00 16.00 6.00 2.41 Including 10.00 14.00 4.00 3.13 Interval 65.00 71.00 6.00 1.05 Including 66.00 70.00 4.00 1.56 Interval 99.11 103.00 3.89 1.48 GD-25-396

Interval 127.15 130.97 3.82 4.01 including 244.00 247.19 3.19 2.47 GD-25-305

Interval 259.03 263.00 3.97 2.51 Interval 547.53 553.00 5.47 1.25 Including 547.53 550.85 3.32 1.69 Interval 585.00 596.00 11.00 1.30 Including 588.00 595.02 7.02 1.93 Including 588.00 592.97 4.97 2.59 Including 589.11 592.97 3.86 3.27 GD-25-323

Interval 309.54 314.00 4.46 1.38 Including 310.17 314.00 3.83 1.59 Interval 588.80 592.50 3.70 3.71 GD-25-334

Interval 397.00 408.00 11.00 1.24 including 404.00 407.00 3.00 3.91 GD-25-366

Interval 62.05 66.00 3.95 3.34 Interval 483.00 486.00 3.00 3.87 GD-25-381

Interval 265.00 269.00 4.00 3.32 including 265.00 268.00 3.00 4.33 GD-25-390



Interval 187.75 193.00 5.25 2.38 including 188.80 192.00 3.20 3.87 GD-25-335

Interval 236.00 240.00 4.00 2.79 including 236.00 239.00 3.00 3.71 Interval 258.00 270.00 12.00 1.06 including 262.05 270.00 7.95 1.32 GD-25-327

Interval 25.00 26.00 1.00 2.11 Interval 107.00 111.00 4.00 2.99 Including 108.00 111.00 3.00 3.98 Interval 275.00 282.00 7.00 1.52 Including 276.00 282.00 6.00 1.77 Including 276.00 281.00 5.00 2.09 Including 277.00 280.00 3.00 3.12 GD-25-368

Interval 592.00 597.88 5.88 2.03 Including 592.00 596.69 4.69 2.54 GD-25-342

Interval 28.85 38.00 9.15 1.04 Including 31.00 38.00 7.00 1.25 Including 34.00 38.00 4.00 1.30 Including 35.00 38.00 3.00 1.66 Interval 249.10 252.10 3.00 2.05 Interval 250.25 251.25 1.00 6.11 GD-25-316

Interval 204.00 208.00 4.00 1.08 Interval 356.96 363.65 6.69 1.70 Including 357.82 362.50 4.68 2.39 Interval 365.85 369.00 3.15 1.24 GD-25-337

Interval 138.50 148.50 10.00 1.09 Interval 52.00 55.00 3.00 2.29 GD-25-375 including 216.21 220.00 3.79 2.39 GD-25-363

Interval 313.46 320.00 6.54 1.63 Including 314.09 319.00 4.91 2.15 Including 314.09 318.00 3.91 2.63 GD-25-329

Interval 215.91 224.02 8.11 1.01 Including 215.91 221.00 5.09 1.45 Including 215.91 219.00 3.09 1.91 Interval 317.00 322.12 5.12 1.95 Including 317.00 321.00 4.00 2.49 Including 318.00 321.00 3.00 3.29 GD-25-357

Interval 215.00 223.00 8.00 1.05 Including 217.00 223.00 6.00 1.26 Interval 347.00 350.00 3.00 2.26 Interval 348.00 349.00 1.00 6.72 GD-25-308

Interval 335.00 338.00 3.00 1.09 Interval 405.00 408.00 3.00 1.55 GD-25-301

Interval 301.00 305.00 4.00 2.26 Including 302.00 305.00 3.00 3.00 Interval 415.00 419.00 4.00 2.47 Interval 535.24 542.13 6.89 1.16 Including 535.24 541.05 5.81 1.33 Including 537.39 541.05 3.66 1.66 GD-25-394 Interval 118.00 121.85 3.85 1.02 GD-25-403

Interval 254.02 258.00 3.98 2.35 Interval 255.00 256.05 1.05 8.70 GD-25-303

Interval 488.00 493.00 5.00 1.09 Including 488.00 491.00 3.00 1.31 Interval 526.00 529.00 3.00 1.09 Interval 532.00 536.04 4.04 1.21 Including 532.00 535.00 3.00 1.25 GD-25-386

Interval 293.34 297.60 4.26 1.26 Including 294.38 297.60 3.22 1.66 Interval 300.85 301.95 1.10 2.60 Including 324.79 329.00 4.21 1.97 Including 324.79 328.02 3.23 2.49 GD-25-352

Interval 338.00 343.00 5.00 1.74 Interval 374.00 377.02 3.02 1.98 Interval 375.00 376.00 1.00 5.92 GD-25-351

Interval 418.00 423.00 5.00 1.44 Including 420.00 423.00 3.00 2.05 Interval 511.00 514.00 3.00 1.79 Interval 512.00 513.00 1.00 5.22 GD-25-344

Interval 215.82 220.94 5.12 1.59 Including 216.80 220.94 4.14 1.96 Including 217.62 220.94 3.32 2.38 GD-25-399

Interval 58.50 61.50 3.00 2.71 Interval 59.00 60.50 1.50 5.34 GD-25-333

Interval 6.00 9.00 3.00 2.53 Interval 7.00 8.00 1.00 7.54 GD-25-306

Interval 135.00 141.00 6.00 1.25 Including 135.00 139.00 4.00 1.62 Interval 281.70 282.35 0.65 1.47 GD-25-325

Interval 40.10 41.00 0.90 1.67 Interval 454.40 458.85 4.45 1.11 Including 456.70 460.00 3.30 1.34 Interval 576.00 579.00 3.00 2.44 Interval 577.20 578.00 0.80 8.95 GD-25-371 Interval 545.10 549.00 3.90 0.68 GD-25-406

Interval 122.00 125.00 3.00 1.70 Interval 137.00 143.00 6.00 1.20 Including 139.00 142.00 3.00 2.20 GD-25-400



Interval 10.00 16.00 6.00 1.18 Interval 125.00 131.00 6.00 1.02 GD-25-331



Interval 146.00 151.00 5.00 1.00 Including 148.00 151.00 3.00 1.26 GD-25-361

Interval 303.80 310.08 6.28 1.06 Including 307.00 310.08 3.08 1.49 Interval 315.00 318.00 3.00 1.08 Interval 540.00 544.05 4.05 1.28 Interval 542.00 542.85 0.85 5.72 GD-25-391 Interval 467.00 481.00 14.00 0.45 GD-25-314 Interval 138.00 141.00 3.00 2.12 GD-25-322

Interval 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.39 Interval 166.00 169.00 3.00 1.08 GD-25-309

Interval 296.03 299.07 3.04 1.72 Interval 296.92 298.00 1.08 4.80 GD-25-341

Interval 205.86 210.00 4.14 1.20 Including 205.86 209.00 3.14 1.51 Interval 205.86 206.82 0.96 4.75 Interval 394.00 399.00 5.00 1.04 Including 395.00 398.03 3.03 1.68 GD-25-348

Interval 217.43 222.05 4.62 1.09 Including 217.43 221.12 3.69 1.34 Interval 916.50 919.80 3.30 1.12 Interval 917.52 918.73 1.21 2.98 GD-25-379

Interval 288.00 291.74 3.74 1.15 Interval 494.00 497.88 3.88 1.02 Interval 496.00 497.00 1.00 3.71 Interval 531.20 532.30 1.10 2.26 GD-25-346

Interval 220.88 225.00 4.12 1.03 Including 221.84 225.00 3.16 1.33 GD-25-315

Interval 224.00 227.00 3.00 1.22 Interval 225.00 226.00 1.00 3.52 GD-25-364

Interval 253.80 256.65 2.85 1.26 Interval 254.80 255.65 0.85 4.05 GD-25-339

Interval 635.75 639.00 3.25 1.09 Interval 636.48 637.32 0.84 3.95 GD-25-388 Interval 101.00 102.15 1.15 2.14 GD-25-397 Interval 184.00 188.00 4.00 0.86 GD-25-336

Interval 224.00 225.00 1.00 1.20 Interval 229.00 232.00 3.00 1.09 Interval 230.00 231.00 1.00 3.11 GD-25-384

Interval 422.00 423.00 1.00 1.79 Interval 547.00 548.00 1.00 1.20 GD-25-402 Interval 196.00 197.25 1.25 2.44 GD-25-338 Interval 426.00 429.00 3.00 0.80 GD-25-369 Interval 667.00 671.00 4.00 0.70 GD-25-409 Interval 124.00 127.00 3.00 0.79 GD-25-307

Interval 304.78 305.66 0.88 2.64 Interval 410.36 411.51 1.15 1.94 Interval 410.36 411.51 1.15 1.94 GD-25-392 Interval 93.57 94.80 1.23 1.09 GD-25-404 Interval 183.00 186.00 3.00 0.44 GD-25-340 Interval 367.45 370.47 3.02 0.36 GD-25-347 Interval 334.00 335.00 1.00 1.70 GD-25-353 Interval 292.96 294.00 1.04 1.07 GD-25-320 Interval 216.00 219.00 3.00 0.48 GD-25-408 Interval 111.00 115.08 4.08 0.25 GD-25-310 Interval 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.08 GD-25-304 Interval 255.00 256.00 1.00 0.69

Table 4: Collar information for drill holes reported in this news release.

Hole ID CRS Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (deg) Dip (deg) Length (m) GD-25-301 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6162773 1513 168 58 702 GD-25-303 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457364 6162754 1508 157 61 676 GD-25-304 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1220 320 55 308 GD-25-305 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457447 6162774 1513 155 54 687 GD-25-306 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1220 342 59 346 GD-25-307 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1651 152 72 678 GD-25-308 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457364 6162756 1509 160 67 705 GD-25-309 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162964 1638 295 89 612 GD-25-310 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1219 28 62 509 GD-25-312 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162756 1509 150 71 681 GD-25-314 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457018 6162591 1387 80 70 593 GD-25-315 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457218 6162331 1219 63 63 486 GD-25-316 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1651 150 76 723 GD-25-319 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162754 1505 141 62 629 GD-25-320 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457215 6162328 1219 170 70 367 GD-25-322 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457214 6162332 1219 250 70 594 GD-25-323 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1652 90 80 620 GD-25-325 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162755 1509 128 88 669 GD-25-326 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457236 6162867 1586 23 80 734 GD-25-327 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457016 6162593 1388 5 65 459 GD-25-329 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457444 6162778 1515 330 80 685 GD-25-330 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457326 6162856 1582 206 73 681 GD-25-331 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457815 6162506 1144 194 83 360 GD-25-332 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1653 10 75 708 GD-25-333 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457365 6162757 1509 127 71 798 GD-25-334 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457236 6162741 1490 128 66 696 GD-25-335 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457015 6162587 1387 180 60 498 GD-25-336 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162961 1639 315 75 606 GD-25-337 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457813 6162507 1145 244 62 370 GD-25-338 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457445 6162774 1514 173 69 621 GD-25-339 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457236 6162865 1586 120 70 792 GD-25-340 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456861 6162631 1451 300 55 405 GD-25-341 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456927 6163020 1652 310 75 615 GD-25-342 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457815 6162511 1146 336 70 350 GD-25-344 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162857 1585 265 77 705 GD-25-345 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457366 6162757 1509 120 52 822 GD-25-346 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456863 6162632 1452 340 45 471 GD-25-347 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456710 6162961 1639 270 65 442 GD-25-348 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457413 6163252 1733 115 65 1001 GD-25-349 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457817 6162512 1145 50 65 756 GD-25-351 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162738 1489 170 57 723 GD-25-352 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457038 6162952 1604 42 76 847 GD-25-353 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456864 6162633 1453 7 56 501 GD-25-357 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 456865 6162628 1451 135 65 525 GD-25-361 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457191 6163128 1712 160 85 699 GD-25-363 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457411 6163251 1733 175 68 901 GD-25-364 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457464 6163017 1633 230 80 795 GD-25-366 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457399 6162901 1606 211 69 705 GD-25-367 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457235 6162864 1585 213 74 651 GD-25-368 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457485 6163165 1706 250 77 690 GD-25-369 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457319 6162859 1585 310 85 738 GD-25-371 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457190 6163130 1712 40 86 681 GD-25-375 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457486 6163164 1706 250 85 747 GD-25-379 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457189 6163129 1712 268 85 614 GD-25-381 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457511 6163074 1660 115 66 360 GD-25-382 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457591 6162372 1119 215 45 160 GD-25-384 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457233 6162865 1585 255 78 674 GD-25-386 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457512 6163073 1660 129 56 459 GD-25-388 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457879 6162621 1179 270 65 498 GD-25-389 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457849 6162680 1209 170 70 483 GD-25-390 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457488 6163166 1707 70 80 792 GD-25-391 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457465 6163019 1634 286 76 618 GD-25-392 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457757 6162595 1200 280 55 423 GD-25-393 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457322 6162859 1585 5 68 702 GD-25-394 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457594 6162372 1119 168 55 345 GD-25-395 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457402 6162902 1606 105 65 801 GD-25-396 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457758 6162596 1201 284 75 274 GD-25-397 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457850 6162683 1211 20 75 412 GD-25-399 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457760 6162596 1201 356 64 288 GD-25-400 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457598 6162374 1119 147 83 309 GD-25-401 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457881 6162620 1179 210 80 600 GD-25-402 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457972 6162658 1175 292 48 249 GD-25-403 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457467 6163017 1633 147 83 600 GD-25-404 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457848 6162684 1211 325 55 348 GD-25-405 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457763 6162595 1200 82 75 312 GD-25-406 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457973 6162657 1174 281 71 246 GD-25-407 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457399 6162904 1608 350 82 395 GD-25-408 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457972 6162655 1177 230 60 219 GD-25-409 NAD83 / UTM zone 9N 457883 6162622 1178 60 75 302



About Golddigger Property

The Golddigger Property is 100% controlled and covers an area of 91,518 hectares in a highly prospective geological setting of the Eskay Rift, within 3 kilometers of the Red Line in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. This area, in close proximity to the Red Line, has hosted some of Canada's greatest gold mines including Eskay Creek, Premier and Snip. Other significant and well-known deposits in the Golden Triangle include Brucejack, Copper Canyon, Galore Creek, Granduc, KSM, Red Chris, and Schaft Creek. Goliath controls 56 kilometers of the Red Line which is a geologic contact between Triassic age Stuhini rocks and Jurassic age Hazelton rocks used as key markers when exploring for gold-copper-silver mineralization.

The Surebet discovery has predictable continuity and good metallurgy with gold recoveries from gravity and flotation at a 327-micrometer crush of 92.2% including 48.8% free gold from gravity alone (no cyanide required to recover the gold). The metallurgy completed to date shows no deleterious elements are present (see news release dated March 1, 2023).

The Property is in a well positioned location in close proximity to the communities of Alice Arm and Kitsault where there is a permitted mill site on private property. It is situated on tide water with direct barge access to Prince Rupert (190 kilometers via the Observatory inlet/Portland inlet). The town of Kitsault is accessible by road (190 kilometers from Terrace, 300 kilometers from Prince Rupert) and has a barge landing, dock, and infrastructure capable of housing at least 300 people, including high-tension power.

Additional infrastructure in the area includes the Dolly Varden Silver Mine Road (only 7 kilometers to the East of the Surebet discovery) with direct road access to Alice Arm barge landing (18 kilometers to the south of the Surebet discovery) and high-tension power (25 kilometers to the east of Surebet discovery). The city of Terrace (population 16,000) provides access to railway, major highways, and airport with supplies (food, fuel, lumber, etc.), while the town of Prince Rupert (population 12,000) is located on the West Coast of British Columbia and houses an international container seaport also with direct access to railway and an airport.

About CASERM (Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining)

Goliath Resources is a paying member and active supporter of the Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining (CASERM), which is one of the world's largest research centers in the mining sector. CASERM is a collaborative research venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech that is supported by a consortium of mining and exploration companies, analytical instrumentation and software companies, and federal agencies aiming to transform the way geoscience data is acquired and used across the mining value chain. The center forms part of the I-UCRC program of the National Science Foundation. Research focuses on the integration of diverse geoscience data to improve decision making across the mine life cycle, beginning with the exploration for subsurface resources continuing through mine operation as well as closure and environmental remediation. Over the past three years, Goliath Resources' membership in CASERM has allowed a high level of research to be performed on the Surebet Discovery.

Independent Trading Group Engaged As Market Maker

Goliath has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange TSXV, CSE, Cboe Canada policies subject to regulatory approval. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

RSU Grant

The Company has granted an aggregate of 3,165,000 restricted share units to officers and directors of the Company, which will vest equally over three years, with first vesting occurring after one year. Also, a total of 75,000 restricted share units granted to a consultant which will vest in one year. All restricted share units are subject to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan.

Qualified Person

Rein Turna P. Geo is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goliath Resource Limited projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release. Mr. Turna is an Independent Director of the Company.

About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources is an explorer of precious metals projects in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwest-ern British Columbia. All of its projects are in high quality geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada. Goliath is a member and active supporter of CASERM which is an organization that represents a collaborative venture between Colorado School of Mines and Virginia Tech. In 2025, Goliath completed its largest drill campaign to date for a total of 64,364 meters. It is fully funded for a similar sized drill program in 2026. Assay results are still pending for 110 holes from the 2025 exploration campaign for the gold equivalent (AuEq) values, that will be announced once received, compiled and interpreted. The Company's key strategic cornerstone shareholders include Crescat Capital, a Global Commodity Group (Singapore), McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), Waratah Capital Advisors, Rob McEwen, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

Disclaimer

The reader is cautioned that grab samples are spot samples which are typically, but not exclusively, constrained to mineralization. Grab samples are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and are not intended to be representative of the material sampled.

QA/QC Protocol

Oriented HQ-diameter or NQ-diameter diamond drill core from the drill campaign is placed in core boxes by the drill crew contracted by the Company. Core boxes are transported by helicopter to the staging area and then transported by truck to the core shack. The core is then re-orientated, meterage blocks are checked, meter marks are labelled, Recovery and RQD measurements taken, and primary bedding and secondary structural features including veins, dykes, cleavage, and shears are noted and measured. The core is then described and transcribed in MX DepositTM. Drill holes were planned using Leapfrog GeoTM and QGISTM software and data from the 2017-2024 exploration campaigns. Drill core containing quartz breccia, stockwork, veining and/or sulphide(s), or notable alteration is sampled in lengths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters. Core samples are cut lengthwise in half: one-half remains in the box and the other half is inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag. The bagged samples are then weighed and secured with a zip tie. Certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicates are added in the sample stream at a rate of 10%. To ensure analytical anonymity, CRM identification labels are removed prior to submission to the laboratory. Additional out-of-sequence blanks are introduced immediately following core samples that contain VG-NE or high-grade sulphide mineralization.

Grab, channels, chip and talus samples were collected by foot with helicopter assistance. Prospective areas included, but were not limited to, proximity to MINFile locations, placer creek occurrences, regional soil anomalies, and potential gossans based on high-resolution satellite imagery. The rock grab and chip samples were extracted using a rock hammer, or hammer and chisel to expose fresh surfaces and to liberate a sample of anywhere between 0.5 to 5.0 kilograms. All sample sites were flagged with biodegradable flagging tape and marked with the sample number. All sample sites were recorded using hand-held GPS units (accuracy 3-10 meters) and sample ID, easting, northing, elevation, type of sample (outcrop, subcrop, float, talus, chip, grab, etc.) and a description of the rock were recorded on all-weather paper. Samples are then inserted in a clean plastic bag with a sample tag for transport and shipping to the geochemistry lab. QA/QC samples including blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicate samples are inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a rate of 10%.

All samples are transported in rice bags sealed with numbered security tags. The rice bags are transported from the core shacks to the MSALABS facilities in Terrace, BC. MSALABS is certified with both AC89-IAS and ISO/IEC Standard 17025:2017. The core samples undergo preparation via drying, crushing to ~70% of the material passing a 2 mm sieve and riffle splitting. The sample splits are weighed and transferred into three plastic jars, each containing between 300 g and 500 g of crushed sample material. A 250 g split is pulverized to ensure at least 85% of the material passes through a 75 µm sieve. The crushed samples are transported to the MSALABS PhotonAssayTM facility in Prince George, where gold concentrations are quantified via photon assay analysis (method CPA-Au1). Samples that result in gold concentrations =5 ppm are analyzed to extinction. Photon assay uses high-energy X-rays (photons) to excite atomic nuclei within the jarred samples, inducing the emission of secondary gamma rays, which are measured to quantify gold concentrations. The assays from all jars are combined on a weight-averaged basis. Multielement analyses are carried at the MSALABS facilities in Surrey, BC, where 250 g of pulverized splits are analyzed via ICF6xx and IMS-230 methods. The IMS-230 method uses 4-acid digestion (a combination of hydrochloric, nitric, perchloric and hydrofluoric acids) followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry to quantify concentrations of 48 elements. Samples with over-limit results for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn undergo ore-grade analysis via the ICF-6xx method (where 'xx' denotes the target metal). This method employs 4-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma emission spectrometry.

Widths are reported in drill core lengths and the true widths are estimated to be 80-90% and Gold Equivalent (AuEq) metal values are calculated using: Au 2797.16 USD/oz, Ag 31.28 USD/oz, Cu 4.25 USD/lbs, Pb 1955.58 USD/ton and Zn 2750.50 USD/ton on January 31st, 2025. There is potential for economic recovery of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc from these occurrences based on other mining and exploration projects in the same Golden Triangle Mining Camp where Goliath's project is located such as the Homestake Ridge Gold Project (Auryn Resources Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Homestake Ridge Gold Project, prepared by Minefill Services Inc. Bothell, Washington, dated May 29, 2020). Here, AuEq values were calculated using 3-year running averages for metal price, and included provisions for metallurgical recoveries, treatment charges, refining costs, and transportation. Recoveries for Gold were 85.5%, Silver at 74.6%, Copper at 74.6% and Lead at 45.3%. It will be assumed that Zinc can be recovered with the Copper at the same recovery rate of 74.6%. The quoted reference of metallurgical recoveries is not from Goliath's Golddigger Project, Surebet Zone mineralization, and there is no guarantee that such recoveries will ever be achieved, unless detailed metallurgical work such as in a Feasibility Study can be eventually completed on the Golddigger Project.

