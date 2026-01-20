OTC Markets Group Welcomes Betolar Oyj to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Betolar Oyj (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: BETOLAR; OTCQX: BTLRF), a circular economy and material technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Betolar Oyj begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BTLRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Industrial decarbonization demands bold innovation and close collaboration. By converting industrial sidestreams into low-carbon binders and applying Betolar's proprietary metal extraction technology, we reduce emissions, minimize reliance on virgin resources, and create new value from waste. Betolar is committed to scaling circular solutions that move industry toward a truly zero-waste future," says Tuija Kalpala, the President and CEO of Betolar.

About Betolar Oyj

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company that transforms industrial sidestreams into low-carbon, cement-free solutions for the mining, metals, and construction industries.

Our mission is to accelerate industrial decarbonization by reducing CO2 emissions and minimizing the use of virgin resources through breakthrough innovations. These include our proprietary metal extraction technology, which recovers valuable metals from mine tailings and unused industrial sidestreams, turning waste into new revenue streams while reducing environmental liabilities. Alongside this, our Geoprime® geopolymer solution replaces cement in concrete products with low-carbon binders derived from industrial sidestreams, and our AI-driven analytics optimize material performance and enable predictive modelling for sustainable production. By building circular value chains and enabling environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems worldwide, Betolar delivers measurable benefits for both industry and society.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information www.betolar.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com