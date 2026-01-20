Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Appoints Michael Lockey as Principal Financial and Accounting Officer

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced the appointment of Michael Lockey as its Corporate Controller and Principal Financial and Accounting Officer as the company conducts a search for a new Chief Financial Officer to succeed Carlos Sardinas.

The Board has formed a Search Committee to identify and evaluate internal and external candidates for Laser Photonics' next CFO, and the search is already underway.

Previously the Controller of Laser Photonics' subsidiary CMS Laser, Mr. Lockey is now responsible for all aspects of Laser Photonics' internal and external financials, including the preparation of financial statements in accordance with GAAP, SEC, and other regulatory requirements. Prior to joining Laser Photonics, Mr. Lockey served as a fractional controller for several companies. Previously, he served as Director of Management Services for American Management Services, overseeing the day-to-day operations and management of all active consulting projects, managing approximately 20 full-time consultants, and was a Senior Consultant and General Manager for American Management Services. He also served as Chief Financial Officer of PSL North America LLC, a manufacturer of large diameter steel pipes. He held financial and controller positions at Future Pipe Industries, Camper City, and Winn Dixie Stores.

Mr. Lockey received his Master of Accountancy Degree from the University of North Florida, is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant, and is a member of the AICPA.

"We welcome Michael to the position and are honored to have someone of his caliber and financial skill set serve as our Principal Financial and Accounting Officer," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. "Michael's leadership as Controller, especially guiding us through the selection of a new auditor, the close of a recent $4.0 private placement, and SEC reporting, make him an ideal fit for the role. With his deep knowledge of our business and proven ability to navigate financial and regulatory requirements, I am confident he will excel in this new role. We look forward to Michael's contributions as we drive sales, expand our pipeline of strategic opportunities and continue executing on initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder value."

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-appoints-michael-lockey-as-principal-financial-and-acc-1129080