Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) in Vancouver, BC, Canada on January 25th and 26th.

Orestone invites attendees to visit our Booth, number 912 to discuss current and planned exploration of the Francisca Gold-Silver Porphyry Project, in Salta, Argentina and the Captain Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, in BC, Canada. A corporate presentation will be given by David Hottman, Orestone's CEO on Monday, January 26th in Workshop 1 at 2:40 pm.

Orestone's Francisca project covers a robust gold system where geologic mapping has outlined an oxide gold stock-work mineralized trend over a northwest strike length of 1100 metres outcropping on the crest of a moderate relief hill underlain by a large IP or induced polarization anomaly measuring approximately 400x500 metres. Orestone is targeting a large gold-silver deposit mineable by open pit methods.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will take place on January 25th-26th, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver: Exhibition Hall A-C on the lower level. This premier event for investors and industry leaders will feature over 120 keynote speakers, 300 mining companies, and 9,000 attendees. For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit:

https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

