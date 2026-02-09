Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) ("the Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted to officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,935,000 common shares. The options entitle the holders to purchase the equivalent number of common shares of the company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant (February 9, 2031). The options will vest as follows: 25 per cent on the date of grant, followed by an additional 25 per cent on each of the three, six and nine-month anniversaries of the date of grant.

All grants of options are subject to the Company's Stock option plan, which was approved by shareholders at Orestone's annual meeting of shareholders on December 11, 2025.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold-Silver Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

