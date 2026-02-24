Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (FSE: O2R2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada annual convention, PDAC 2026.

Orestone invites attendees to visit booth 2215, in the Investors Exchange on March 3rd and 4th 2026 to discuss current and planned exploration of the Francisca Gold-Silver Porphyry Project, in Salta, Argentina and the Captain Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, in BC, Canada.

PDAC: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention will take place from March 1-4 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) in Toronto, Canada. The convention brings together an ever-growing audience of more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries for its educational programming, networking events and business opportunities.

Orestone Mining Corp. is a Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain gold-copper project, located in BC hosts a large gold dominate porphyry system that is permitted and drill ready. The projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

To learn more about the company and to stay up to date on corporate developments go to our website at www.orestone.ca and sign up for our investor email updates or email us at info@orestone.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285058

Source: Orestone Mining Corp.