Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) (OTC Pink: ORESF) (FSE: O2R2) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase I exploration program has been initiated on the Francisca Gold Project in Salta Province, Argentina.

The Phase I program will consist of detailed mapping and sampling of a 200x500 metre grid covering the surface exposure of the South gold zone. Sampling will consist of 600 rock chip, channel and grab samples including the resampling of the 11 existing trenches which cross-cut the zone along its 500 metre strike length. Detailed data from Phase I will be used to refine drill hole orientation for a Phase II reverse circulation (RC) drill program. At this time the Phase II program is planned to be 1500 metres of RC drilling in 10 drill holes designed to cross-cut the presently defined gold-silver mineralized zone on a spacing of 40 to 80 meters. Several of these drill holes will test the larger porphyry target at depth below the oxide horizon.

David Hottman, Orestone's CEO, stated: "The Francisca property covers a robust gold system discovered during a period of historically very low gold prices, with no meaningful exploration being conducted during the last 20 years. We are excited to get the surface exploration under way in preparation for drilling to test this large gold target. Our goal is to define an oxide gold deposit that can be mined by open pit."

PREVIOUS SAMPLING

The South gold zone outcrops over an area 50 to 100 metres wide with a strike length of 500 metres, and is the most prominent target outlined to date. A confirmation sampling program consisting of 20 rock chip samples taken over lengths varying from 0.1 to 5 metres* was completed in 2025 as announced March 27, 2025. The assay values confirm the high-grade nature of the target ranging in value from 0.03 to 33 g/t gold and 2.0 to 160 g/t silver, averaging 5.78 g/t gold and 29.2 g/t silver (for averages the gold grades have been cut to 10 g/t and silver grades cut to 60 g/t). 11 samples assayed greater than 6.0 g/t gold and 8 samples assayed between 0.36 and 4.5 g/t gold. (for Francisca maps click here)





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4752/281364_layout_francisca%20property.jpg

OXIDE GOLD STOCK-WORK MINERALIZED TREND

Geologic mapping has outlined an oxide gold stock-work mineralized trend over a northwest strike length of 1100 metres outcropping on the crest of a hill with moderate relief. Two zones (North and South) are surrounded by a 500 to 1000 metre wide area of strongly hornfels altered sediments with the South zone underlain by a 400x500 metre circular IP changeability anomaly indicating potential for a larger mineralized intrusive body at depth. The oxide gold quartz limonite stock-work trend is associated with quartz feldspar porphyry intrusive dykes and intense sericite alteration along NW trending faults.

Gary Nordin, P.Geo, a Director of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Nordin has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

Orestone can earn up to an eighty five percent interest in the Francisca property for cash payments and exploration expenditures totaling US$4,200,000 over seven years. The Francisca property is located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina approximately 80 kilometres northwest of the city of Salta. The property is in the eastern Puna-Altiplano region at an elevation of 3300 to 3650 metres with moderate terrain, limited vegetation and is easily accessible via paved and gravel roads. Exploration can be conducted year-round. Salta Province is a region of good infrastructure where numerous large-scale copper, gold and lithium projects are being developed.

* The "previous sampling" detailed above consisted of individual to contiguous chip and chip channel samples depending on the exposure. Samples were transported under chain of custody to the Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A., an internationally recognized analytical facility located in Palpala, Jujuy Province, Argentina. Samples varied in weight from 1.77 to 3.38 kilograms, and were analyzed by fire assay for gold and ICP for 39 multi-element analysis including silver. Duplicate samples were analyzed for quality control, as well as the standard QA/QC internal controls used by Alex Stewert International Argentina S.A.

About Orestone

Orestone Mining Corp. is a well-funded, Canadian based company with an internationally experienced management team. The Board of Directors and management team have experience in all aspects of the mining business having been involved in numerous corporate and project level successes. Orestone's property portfolio includes exposure to gold, silver and copper on projects located in Canada and Argentina. Our near-term objective on the Francisca Gold Project, located in Salta, Argentina is to define an oxide gold deposit mineable by open pit methods. The Company's 100 percent owned Captain Gold-Copper Project, located in British Columbia, Canada hosts a large gold dominant porphyry system that is permitted for 79 drill locations. Both projects are road accessible and suitable for exploration year-round.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release has been prepared by management and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

