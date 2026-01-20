Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announces significant upgrades and optimization to its training and education programs, including enhancements to its curriculum delivery platform, new recurring revenue models, and expanded certification pathways designed to support solar workforce development across North America and internationally.

Stardust Solar's education initiatives have supported the training of thousands of solar professionals and continue to evolve in response to rising global demand for qualified installers and standardized education pathways. The Company's curriculum includes core training areas such as solar fundamentals, electrical basics, system sizing and design, safety best practices, and hands-on installation learning through structured modules.

New Institutional Training Licenses Designed for Scalable, Recurring Revenue

As part of this upgraded education strategy, Stardust Solar is introducing new institutional training licenses for qualified schools, training institutions, and businesses seeking to deliver solar installation education under the Stardust Solar brand.

Key pricing and terms include:

$25,000 training license fee

$5,000 annual renewal fee

5-year term

These licenses are designed to enable partners to deliver Stardust Solar curriculum with continuous upgrades, ongoing accreditation alignment, and improved learner outcomes, while creating high-margin, recurring revenue for the Company and expanding access to solar installation education globally.

New Subscription Model for Students and Ongoing Recertification

Stardust Solar is also launching a new subscription model priced at $99 per year, giving students and trainees access to ongoing learning resources and annual updates, including:

Full curriculum access

Yearly program updates and improvements

Recertifications and refresher content

NABCEP-accredited training opportunities (where applicable)

This model is intended to support continuous professional development while introducing a scalable, recurring revenue stream tied to the growing solar workforce.



The Company has also upgraded its online platform and training experience to deliver a more modern and engaging learner journey, including enhanced interactivity, improved content structure, and optimized delivery for online learning environments.

As part of these improvements, Stardust Solar is introducing new complimentary Introduction to Marketing and Sale courses, expanding the program beyond technical training to better support student readiness for sales, customer communication, and broader career success in the clean energy economy. "A strong solar workforce starts with training that is practical, current, and engaging," said Erica Bearss, VP, Corporate Communications "With over a decade of teaching Marketing, Sales, and Communications at universities across North America and internationally, these curriculum enhancements are designed to strengthen student readiness and career outcomes while supporting Stardust Solar's scalable, recurring education revenue strategy."

"Solar training must evolve at the speed of the industry," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "These upgrades strengthen our curriculum platform, expand access to high-quality solar education, and introduce scalable licensing and subscription models that align directly with our strategy to build recurring revenue streams while expanding our global reach."

Together, these initiatives position Stardust Solar to scale its education platform globally while building long-term, recurring revenue and strengthening the clean-energy workforce.



The Company also announces that it granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options and 791,998 restricted share units ("RSUs") for FY2025 performance. Options exercisable at $0.20, vesting quarterly over one year and expiring three years from grant, were issued to Paul Baluch (Director - 25,000), Evan Kraemer (CTO - 25,000), and Erica Bearss (Employee - 50,000). RSUs vesting quarterly over one year with a three-year expiry were granted to Vitaly Melnikov (CFO & Director - 100,000), Mark Tadros (CEO & Director - 328,000), Eamonn McHugh (COO & Director - 164,000), John Stephen Rickaby (Consultant - 68,958), Nicholas Findler (Consultant - 52,416), Chad Rickaby (Consultant - 52,416), Jamie Moran (Consultant - 13,104), and Ingrid Tainara Pollini Bustos (Consultant - 13,104).

About Stardust Solar

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a diversified solar royalty company developing multiple recurring revenue streams across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets in North America, with international expansion initiatives underway. The Company generates revenues through royalties, licensing arrangements, subscription models, training & education programs, and contributions from its clean-energy franchise operations, all structured to support scalable, recurring value creation. Through strategic growth initiatives and a focus on sustainability-driven innovation, Stardust Solar is advancing renewable-energy adoption while building long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby BC V5J 5J3 - Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N, Las Vegas, NV 89101

