Schneider Electric USA: A new era for energy and sustainability: Schneider Electric announces Resource Advisor+

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 20, 2026, Schneider Electric's global consulting practice, today announced the launch of Resource Advisor+, a next-generation energy and sustainability intelligence platform.

Resource Advisor+ platform and its suite of products are powered by AI-driven workflows and transforms how organizations turn energy and sustainability data into action. The single platform and the suite of purpose-built products replace fragmented tools and siloed data with a unified, multi-product experience in a single, intelligent ecosystem, seamlessly integrating products for emissions and energy management, supply chain sustainability, climate risk, and sustainability reporting. The Resource Advisor+ Ecosystem serves as an intelligent command center, enabling companies to unify data, accelerate decision-making, and drive business-wide energy and sustainability initiatives with speed.

Sera: The Resource Advisor+ Advantage

Serais the lead AI agent within Resource Advisor+, serving as a proactive digital partner that interprets user needs and coordinates a team of specialized agents working behind the scenes. This orchestration differentiates Resource Advisor+ by leveraging SE Advisory Intelligence-a proprietary knowledge layer that codifies two decades of Schneider Electric consulting expertise into proven methods and real-world operating constraints. Sera and her team use this embedded expertise to transform complex data into clear, actionable recommendations, empowering users to navigate the energy and sustainability landscape with unprecedented speed and confidence.

Resource Advisor+ and Sera deliver three distinct advantages to companies:

Context & Precision: Sera's recommendations are reasoned from decades of institutional knowledge, ensuring every insight is technically sound and operationally viable.

Frugal AI by Design: Resource Advisor+ leverages energy-efficient models and "carbon-aware" computations to ensure its AI infrastructure promotes sustainability, in line with Schneider Electric's commitment as the world's most sustainable company.

Collaborative Intelligence: The platform embeds human expertise and proprietary knowledge directly into workflows, creating a value engine where human experience makes the AI smarter, and smarter AI empowers consultants and clients to focus on strategic action.





"Today marks an exciting milestone as we bring our AI-first vision to life," said Steve Wilhite, Executive Vice President for SE Advisory Services' global Energy & Sustainability Practice. "Resource Advisor+ introduces a completely new way for companies to manage their energy and sustainability performance, powered by SE Advisory Intelligence and a network of agentic AI capabilities. By automating complexity and turning data into action, Resource Advisor+ enables users to accelerate both energy optimization and decarbonization and represents a fundamental shift in how we help our clients achieve meaningful, enterprise-wide outcomes."

The Resource Advisor+ ecosystem debuts with two new products, Carbon Performance and Supply Chain, followed later this year with two more products for sustainability Climate Risk and Reporting and Compliance along with Energy and Energy Efficiency products for energy management. EcoStruxture Resource Advisor, a cloud-based platform that helps businesses track and optimize energy and sustainability performance, remains available for client use and purchase.

The new Carbon Performance product turns emissions tracking into enterprise-wide, action-oriented decarbonization. The product delivers auditable, GHG Protocol-aligned calculations across Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, while enabling companies to set targets, model reduction scenarios, and manage initiatives with decision-ready carbon intelligence provided by Sera.

The Supply Chain product (formerly Zeigo Hub) drives Scope 3 emissions reductions across global value chains while engaging suppliers in decarbonization at scale. The product offers flexible data collection, tailored supplier experiences, and structured guidance to drive adoption and measurable emissions reduction progress for corporate sponsors and suppliers alike.

"As organizations face growing pressure to turn sustainability ambition into measurable action, platforms that unify data, intelligence, and execution are becoming essential," said Amy Cravens, Research Director, Sustainability and ESG Software at IDC. "Schneider Electric's Resource Advisor+ reflects a meaningful evolution in sustainability management by combining deep domain expertise with AI-driven workflows. By embedding advisory intelligence directly into the platform, Schneider Electric is helping enterprises move beyond reporting toward faster, more confident decisions that connect energy, emissions, and supply-chain sustainability to real business outcomes."

About SE Advisory Services

SE Advisory Services helps organizations turn bold sustainability, energy, and digitalization ambitions into measurable impact. Backed by Schneider Electric-the world's most sustainable company-we combine deep expertise, global implementation, and AI-powered software to drive transformation across energy and risk management, decarbonization, nature-based solutions, operational efficiency, and digital transformation. Operating in over 100 countries, we turn complex challenges into competitive advantage.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

