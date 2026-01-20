

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday announced that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or CMS has granted reimbursement for the company's FDA-approved in vitro diagnostic TruSight Oncology Comprehensive test at the rate of $2,989.55 per test.



The move would help expand access to comprehensive genomic profiling and help healthcare providers to deliver precision oncology insights.



Starting January 1, 2026, TSO Comprehensive is reimbursed under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule using Proprietary Laboratory Analysis code 0543U.



Currently, ILMN is trading at $137.00, down 3.24 percent on the Nasdaq.



