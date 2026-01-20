Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919696 | ISIN: FI0009007728 | Ticker-Symbol: TS6
Stuttgart
20.01.26 | 16:17
3,660 Euro
-2,66 % -0,100
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TELESTE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELESTE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6603,82016:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 14:15 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teleste Oyj: Teleste to Deliver Cutting-Edge RGB LED Displays to INFRABEL for Belgian Railway Stations

Turku, Finland - January 20, 2026 - Teleste has been selected by INFRABEL SA, the Belgian railway infrastructure manager, to supply advanced full-color RGB LED passenger information displays for railway stations across Belgium. This collaboration marks an important step in Teleste's ongoing effort to support the digital transformation of public transportation infrastructure. The framework agreement between Teleste and INFRABEL spans four years with options for extension, marking the beginning of a new long-term partnership.

The new RGB LED displays will deliver clear, real-time travel information to passengers, improving communication efficiency and overall operational performance. Their dynamic messaging capabilities will allow INFRABEL to respond flexibly to changing operational needs, contributing to smoother and more efficient operations.

"Partnering with Teleste allows us to modernize our passenger information systems in Belgium's largest railway stations with RGB LED technology specifically designed for operational reliability," commented INFRABEL. "Thanks to high-brightness RGB LED modules, dynamic messaging, and an optimized API interface, we will be able to provide passengers with real-time updates that enhance travel efficiency and safety throughout the network."

"We are proud to support INFRABEL with new-generation displays tailored to the demanding environment of major Belgian stations," says Claudio Borrello, Business Director, Display Solutions at Teleste. "Front-access maintainability, pixel-level diagnostics, and our Glue on Board (GOB) protection ensure long-term performance and service continuity. Combined with seamless integration through a dedicated API, we enable INFRABEL to deliver reliable communications and elevate the passenger experience every day."

The displays feature automatic brightness control to ensure optimal readability in different lighting conditions while optimizing energy consumption. Built with GOB protective coating, they provide enhanced durability and weather resistance. Pixel-level diagnostics further ensure continuous service quality and simplify maintenance operations. Together, these features deliver a more reliable, efficient, and passenger-friendly information system that enhances the travel experience across Belgium's railway network.

For more information about Teleste's solutions and technologies for public transport, please visit our website.

Inquiries for more information
Linda Kallas
SVP, Investor Relations
+358 40 596 3012
Email: investor.relations@teleste.com

About Teleste
Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2024, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 132,5 million and it had approximately 670 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.