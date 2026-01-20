Anzeige
WKN: A2H6LX | ISIN: FR0013286259 | Ticker-Symbol: 3VG
Stuttgart
20.01.26 | 18:47
1,840 Euro
-2,65 % -0,050
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THX PHARMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THX PHARMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8401,94019:07
Actusnews Wire
20.01.2026 18:23 Uhr
117 Leser
THERANEXUS: THX Pharma Announces its 2026 Financial Calendar

Lyon, France - January 20, 2026, 18:00 p.m. CET - THX Pharma (Theranexus), an innovative biopharmaceutical company in the treatment of rare neurological diseases, today announces its financial communication agenda for. Each publication will be released after Euronext market closing, unless otherwise specified . These dates are given as an indication, they are likely to be modified if necessary.

Indicative calendar for 2026 financial communication

EventsDates
Cash position as at December 31, 202519 February 2026
2025 Annual Results and Cash position as at 31/03/2628 April 2026
Shareholders' General Meeting23 June 2026, 10 am
Cash position as at June 30, 20269 July 2026
2026 Half-Year Results as at June 30, 202629 September 2026
Cash position as at September 30, 2026 22 October 2026

About THX Pharma

THX Pharma (Theranexus) is a pharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for rare neurological diseases. Its first drug, TX01, is expected to be commercialized soon-particularly in Europe by Exeltis, but also in the United States, Canada, and Australia-for Niemann-Pick type C disease and Gaucher disease. Its second drug, Batten-1, targets the juvenile form of Batten disease and could become the first approved therapy for this condition.

THX Pharma also has an innovative antisense oligonucleotide platform, codeveloped with leading research laboratories, dedicated to rare neurological diseases. THX Pharma, a trade name of Theranexus, is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0013286259 - ALTHX).

For more information:
http://www.theranexus.com

Click and follow us on LinkedIn


Contacts:

THX PHARMA
Christine PLACET
Chief Financial Officer
contact@thxpharma.com

FP2COM
Florence PORTEJOIE
Media Relations
+ 33 (0)6 07 76 82 83
fportejoie@fp2com.fr

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to THX Pharma (Theranexus) and its activities, including its prospects and product development. Theranexus believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, as they relate to future events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, and on various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the universal registration document filed by the company with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2025, under number D.25-0350, a copy of which is available on the company's website (www.theranexus.com), and on changes in the economic situation.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym+alJhvZ2yYnp+fZMiYZ2ZnmZuWyJGZmWnLx2OaZJbKaJ2SxmlobsjGZnJnlW1t
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96087-thx_pharma_pr_2026_financial_agenda_vdef.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
