Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging Unveils High-Performance Camera Suite Optimized for Raspberry Pi 5

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in embedded vision technology, today announced the launch of its new lineup of professional-grade camera modules specifically engineered for the Raspberry Pi 5. By combining Leopard Imaging's industrial-strength optics with the Raspberry Pi 5's enhanced processing power, this collaboration empowers developers, engineers, and startups to bridge the gap between hobbyist prototyping and enterprise-level production.
Elevating the Raspberry Pi 5 Ecosystem
The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant evolution in edge computing, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and upgraded dual 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces. Leopard Imaging's new camera suite is designed to fully take advantage of these high-bandwidth interfaces, enabling high-resolution, low-latency imaging previously reserved for high-end industrial systems.
With the Raspberry Pi 5 lineup, we are democratizing professional imaging. We are bringing the same industrial camera reliability and high-performance sensor technology used by our enterprise clients directly to the developer community.
A Specialized Lineup for Diverse Applications
The new series features handpicked Sony and onsemi sensors, each optimized for specific vision challenges. The lineup includes:
- LI-IMX664C-MIPI-129H: High-resolution excellence with superior color reproduction and low-light sensitivity.
- LI-IMX900C-MIPI-078H: A compact, high-speed Global Shutter module designed for precision tracking and space-constrained robotics.
- LI-IMX715-MIPI-M12: Specialized for HDR imaging, maintaining clarity in extreme lighting contrasts.
- LI-IMX662-MIPI-081H: Sony STARVIS 2 technology for industry-leading performance in near-total darkness.
- LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H: A very high-resolution 20 megapixel, high-speed HDR rolling shutter sensor for capturing fast-moving objects in dynamic environments.
Pro-Grade Engineering, Seamless Integration
Unlike standard hobby-grade modules, Leopard Imaging's cameras are built to rigorous durability standards. Every module is plug-and-play compatible with the Raspberry Pi OS, supported by open-source drivers and comprehensive integration tools. This ensures that users can transition seamlessly from a successful "Maker" prototype to a scalable commercial product without changing their vision hardware.
About Leopard Imaging Inc.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.
