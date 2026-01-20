Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.01.2026
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A40FLP | ISIN: GB00BS3DYQ52
PR Newswire
20.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging Unveils High-Performance Camera Suite Optimized for Raspberry Pi 5

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in embedded vision technology, today announced the launch of its new lineup of professional-grade camera modules specifically engineered for the Raspberry Pi 5. By combining Leopard Imaging's industrial-strength optics with the Raspberry Pi 5's enhanced processing power, this collaboration empowers developers, engineers, and startups to bridge the gap between hobbyist prototyping and enterprise-level production.

Elevating the Raspberry Pi 5 Ecosystem

The Raspberry Pi 5 represents a significant evolution in edge computing, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU and upgraded dual 4-lane MIPI CSI interfaces. Leopard Imaging's new camera suite is designed to fully take advantage of these high-bandwidth interfaces, enabling high-resolution, low-latency imaging previously reserved for high-end industrial systems.

With the Raspberry Pi 5 lineup, we are democratizing professional imaging. We are bringing the same industrial camera reliability and high-performance sensor technology used by our enterprise clients directly to the developer community.

A Specialized Lineup for Diverse Applications

The new series features handpicked Sony and onsemi sensors, each optimized for specific vision challenges. The lineup includes:

  • LI-IMX664C-MIPI-129H: High-resolution excellence with superior color reproduction and low-light sensitivity.

  • LI-IMX900C-MIPI-078H: A compact, high-speed Global Shutter module designed for precision tracking and space-constrained robotics.

  • LI-IMX715-MIPI-M12: Specialized for HDR imaging, maintaining clarity in extreme lighting contrasts.

  • LI-IMX662-MIPI-081H: Sony STARVIS 2 technology for industry-leading performance in near-total darkness.

  • LI-AR2020-MIPI-079H: A very high-resolution 20 megapixel, high-speed HDR rolling shutter sensor for capturing fast-moving objects in dynamic environments.

Pro-Grade Engineering, Seamless Integration

Unlike standard hobby-grade modules, Leopard Imaging's cameras are built to rigorous durability standards. Every module is plug-and-play compatible with the Raspberry Pi OS, supported by open-source drivers and comprehensive integration tools. This ensures that users can transition seamlessly from a successful "Maker" prototype to a scalable commercial product without changing their vision hardware.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley and founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging is a global leader in AI vision innovation, advancing computational imaging performance across autonomous machines, smart drones, AI-enabled IoT, robotics, automation, and medical technologies.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

marketing@leopardimaging.com


Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxCwNhSWpFA
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-unveils-high-performance-camera-suite-optimized-for-raspberry-pi-5-302664997.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
