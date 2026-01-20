Anzeige
98,7% Goldausbeute ohne Cyanid - kommt jetzt der Milliarden-Deal?
WKN: A41WQA | ISIN: CA0729361075
ACCESS Newswire
20.01.2026 23:02 Uhr
BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Changes to Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / BE RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:BER.H) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Carmelo Marrelli as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Marrelli for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Suttie has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Suttie brings more than twenty-five years of experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the financial reporting group, Marrelli Support Services Inc., where he currently serves as President. Mr. Suttie specializes in management advisory services, as well as the accounting and financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli Group's publicly traded client base. Robert also serves as Chief Financial Officer to a number of junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, CSE, as well as non-listed companies.

For further information, please contact:

BE Resources Inc.
Rob Suttie, President and CEO
Tel: (418) 531-1060
Email: rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: BE Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/be-resources-announces-changes-to-management-1129456

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
