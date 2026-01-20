BE Resources Inc.: BE Resources Announces Changes to Management

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / BE RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:BER.H) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Carmelo Marrelli as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Marrelli for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Rob Suttie has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Suttie brings more than twenty-five years of experience, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the financial reporting group, Marrelli Support Services Inc., where he currently serves as President. Mr. Suttie specializes in management advisory services, as well as the accounting and financial disclosure needs of the Marrelli Group's publicly traded client base. Robert also serves as Chief Financial Officer to a number of junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, CSE, as well as non-listed companies.

For further information, please contact:

BE Resources Inc.

Rob Suttie, President and CEO

Tel: (418) 531-1060

Email: rsuttie@marrellisupport.ca

