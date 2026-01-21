Fortescue's plans to build one of Australia's largest solar farms have cleared another regulatory hurdle with the federal government's environmental watchdog providing the tick of approval for the 644 MW project planned for Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Mining and renewable energy company Fortescue Metals has reached another milestone in its pursuit of "real zero" with the 644 MW Turner River Solar Farm proposed for construction in Western Australia's Pilbara region awarded federal environmental approval. The project, proposed for a 1,400-hectare site about 120 kilometres south ...

