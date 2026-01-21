Anzeige
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
16.01.26 | 09:10
43,080 Euro
+6,27 % +2,540
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.01.2026 09:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar signs agreement with OSTP Finland for five Medium Forklift Trucks

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 21 JANUARY 2026 AT 10:00 (EET)

Kalmar signs agreement with OSTP Finland for five Medium Forklift Trucks

Kalmar has signed an agreement with OSTP Finland for the delivery of five Kalmar Medium Forklift Trucks, with a five-year Essential Care maintenancecontract for the machines, supporting OSTP's continued focus on efficiency, quality and sustainable operations. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2025 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q3 and Q4 2026.

OSTP is a leading manufacturer of stainless steel pipes, tubes and fittings, rooted in the Nordic region's long tradition of quality. The company continues to develop its operations through digital tools, innovative production methods and a strong focus on efficiency, supported by deep material and manufacturing expertise and skilled craftsmanship where quality, safety and environmental responsibility are integral.

The new Kalmar Medium Forklift Trucks will play a key role in supporting OSTP's material handling needs as the company continues to expand its offering and lead the way in sustainability.

Thomas Pettersson, Managing Director, OSTP Finland: "Our investments in modern production technology, capacity and sustainable practices support our long-term development towards more digital and efficient operations. Working with experienced partners such as Kalmar is an important part of this journey, enabling reliable, safe and efficient material handling solutions that support responsible resource use and a safe, supportive work environment for our employees."

Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland: "This agreement reflects Kalmar's commitment to supporting OSTP with safe, efficient and reliable material handling solutions. Kalmar Medium Forklift Trucks are designed to deliver strong performance in demanding industrial environments, and together with our local service support, they will help OSTP further enhance operational efficiency, safety and sustainability."

Further information for the press:

Riku Vuorinen, Country Director, Kalmar Finland, tel. +358400194313, riku.vuorinen@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Kalmar Medium Forklift Truck (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aedc018e-6b70-4c92-9a5d-9a1e40c3268e)

