Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U1R | ISIN: SE0007100359 | Ticker-Symbol: POX
Frankfurt
21.01.26 | 09:00
16,780 Euro
-7,80 % -1,420
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDOX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PANDOX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,52017,70011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.01.2026 19:45 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pandox AB: Information about Pandox's exposure toward Revo Hospitality Group

Revo Hospitality Group (formerly HR Group), which is one of Pandox's tenants in Germany, has on its own initiative declared itself under so-called self-administration under the German Insolvency Act, which in short is a form of reorganisation procedure. Revo Hospitality Group has expanded strongly in a relatively short period of time.

Pandox has bank guarantees corresponding to 1 year's rent and we already exploring several options for the hotel properties. The financial impact is expected to be limited.

Pandox's exposure to Revo Hospitality Group is limited and consists of leases in 9 hotel properties with 1,859 rooms in 7 cities in Germany, which corresponds to approximately 4 percent of the total number of rooms in Pandox's portfolio as of December 31, 2025. The hotels are mainly operated under the Dorint and Mercure brands.

The hotels have predominantly good market positions and we deem conditions for finding new tenants as very good. As part of our business model, we also have the experience, ability and readiness to run the hotels ourselves if required during a transition period. Regardless of the course of action, our current assessment is that current property values are expected to remain unchanged.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Anneli Lindblom, CFO, +46 (0) 765 93 84 00
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox
Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Our portfolio consists of 193 hotel properties with approximately 43,000 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value is approximately SEK 90bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.