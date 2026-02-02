Pandox AB: Pandox has completed the previously announced divestment of Crowne Plaza Antwerp

The sale includes both the hotel property and the hotel operations, with a total price of approximately MEUR 19.

The hotel has 262 rooms and has been reported in the business segment Own Operations. In 2024, the hotel generated revenues of approximately MEUR 11.

For further information regarding the transaction, please see Pandox's press release from 2 December 2025, when the divestment was announced.

