Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A14U1R | ISIN: SE0007100359 | Ticker-Symbol: POX
02.02.26 | 08:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2026 17:30 Uhr
Pandox AB: Pandox has completed the previously announced divestment of Crowne Plaza Antwerp

The sale includes both the hotel property and the hotel operations, with a total price of approximately MEUR 19.

The hotel has 262 rooms and has been reported in the business segment Own Operations. In 2024, the hotel generated revenues of approximately MEUR 11.

For further information regarding the transaction, please see Pandox's press release from 2 December 2025, when the divestment was announced.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Anneli Lindblom, CFO, +46 (0) 765 93 84 00
Anders Berg, SVP Head of Communications and IR, +46 (0) 760 95 19 40

About Pandox
Pandox owns, develops, and leases hotel properties to skilled hotel operators under long-term, turnover-based leases with minimum guaranteed levels. Since our inception in 1995, we have grown into one of the largest hotel property owners in Europe. Our portfolio consists of 193 hotel properties with approximately 43,000 rooms across 11 countries in Northern Europe. The portfolio market value is approximately SEK 90bn. The head quarter is in Stockholm, and we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.www.pandox.se

