Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: A41FLM | ISIN: US5494982029
PR Newswire
21.01.2026 10:06 Uhr
Rockwell Automation, Inc.: Rockwell Automation to Power Lucid's EV Manufacturing Facility in Saudi Arabia with Advanced Software Solutions

FactoryTalk MES and local support to drive EV production and workforce development in alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a deepened collaboration with Lucid, maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, to support the automaker's expanding manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The facility, located in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), marks a historic milestone as the country's first vehicle manufacturing site.

Rockwell Automation to power Lucid's EV manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia with advanced software solutions

Lucid will deploy Rockwell Automation's enterprise software solutions, including its FactoryTalk manufacturing execution system (MES) software, to manage and optimize production operations across all major shops: general assembly, paint, stamping, body, and powertrain. The FactoryTalk MES platform will provide Lucid with real-time visibility, traceability, and control across its operations, helping enable production of the company's future midsize vehicles.

"Lucid's adoption of FactoryTalk MES is a strategic move that will deliver measurable outcomes in operational efficiency, quality, and scalability," said Ahmad Haydar, country leader for Rockwell Automation in Saudi Arabia. "Our software will help Lucid meet its ambitious production goals while ensuring seamless integration with global supply chains and compliance with local standards. This is a proud moment for Rockwell Automation and a testament to our commitment to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 through advanced manufacturing technologies and workforce development."

In addition to software, Rockwell's local team in Saudi Arabia will deliver instructor-led and virtual training programs. By equipping local Saudi talent with cutting-edge EV manufacturing expertise through tailored training, this partnership will cultivate a skilled workforce that will drive sustainable industrial growth and help power the Kingdom's Vision 2030 objectives.

"Rockwell Automation has been a trusted partner throughout our journey, from our Arizona factory to our expansion in Saudi Arabia," said Faisal Sultan, president of Middle East at Lucid. "Their software solutions and local expertise will help us scale production while maintaining the highest standards of quality and innovation our customers have come to expect. We're excited to continue this collaboration as we expand world-class electric vehicle manufacturing in the region."

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866079/Rockwell_Automation_Lucid.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487262/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rockwell-automation-to-power-lucids-ev-manufacturing-facility-in-saudi-arabia-with-advanced-software-solutions-302666176.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
