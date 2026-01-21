TOKYO, Jan 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Indonesia's Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) have signed a new research agreement to extend their long-standing collaboration on the exploration of clean power generation, further advancing research related to ammonia-based fuel applications.Building on earlier joint studies, the extended agreement continues research into ammonia combustion, with a focus on strengthening understanding of how ammonia can be applied safely and effectively in gas turbine systems. Through sustained collaboration, MHI and its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, together with ITB, aim to reinforce the technical knowledge needed to support the practical use of ammonia in power generation and contribute to Indonesia's long-term decarbonization goals.During the signing ceremony in Bandung, Indonesia, Satoshi Hada, Senior Vice President of the GTCC Business Division at MHI, said: "Research and development are central to MHI and to our power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, as we work to advance cleaner power technologies. We are pleased to continue the momentum of our long-standing collaboration with ITB. Ammonia is increasingly recognized as a promising carbon-free fuel, but realizing its potential requires a deep and careful understanding of its unique properties. By building on the progress achieved together, we look forward to strengthening the technical foundations that can support cleaner and more sustainable power generation in Indonesia."Prof. Dr. Ir. Ari Darmawan Pasek, of ITB, said: "The transition to cleaner energy is essential in addressing climate change. Our collaboration with MHI reflects the importance of combining academic research with industrial expertise to advance cleaner fuel technologies. We are confident that this continued partnership will contribute valuable insights to support the future role of ammonia in power generation and Indonesia's decarbonization journey."MHI and ITB first concluded a memorandum of understanding in 2020 to collaborate on research into next-generation clean energy solutions and analysis of big data relating to power plants. This partnership was extended in 2022 and has since progressed through multiple research initiatives focused on ammonia-fired power generation. The latest agreement continues this long-standing collaboration, building steadily on the work undertaken to date.With support from its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, MHI remains committed to contributing to Indonesia's scientific and technological development in the energy sector, in line with the country's ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.