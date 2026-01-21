Organizations Focus on Data Protection, Sustainability, Customization as AI Becomes Integral to Enterprise Operations, ISG Provider Lens Report Says

Digital transformation is expected to become an integral part of Swiss companies' strategic plans, with a growing demand for cloud services to support AI applications, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland finds that enterprises increasingly recognize the potential of AI technologies and rely on cloud platforms for computing power, storage and specialized tools. Swiss companies use cloud services to support AI use cases in areas such as customer service, data analysis and business process optimization. Adoption remains cautious, with many companies initially testing use cases before implementing them on a larger scale. High initial costs, unclear long-term benefits and ethical questions surrounding AI-generated content have slowed broader adoption.

"Swiss enterprises view AI as a long-term capability that depends on scalable cloud infrastructure," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director at ISG. "This dependence continues to support sustained growth in public cloud infrastructure services."

Data sovereignty has become an indispensable customer requirement in Switzerland, the report says. Organizations are increasingly demanding cloud environments that are locally controlled, legally secure and compliant with data protection laws. Swiss companies seek cloud solutions that allow them to manage data securely and in a controlled manner. These solutions should enable enterprises to maintain control over sensitive data while using global cloud infrastructure capabilities.

Enterprises in Switzerland are increasingly integrating sustainability objectives into their cloud adoption strategies, ISG says. They are investing in green technologies to reduce their carbon footprint and achieve ambitious climate targets. Companies are also relying on energy-efficient cloud regions, serverless computing, autoscaling and workload optimization to reduce energy consumption and resource waste. These enterprise initiatives enhance Switzerland's position as an environmentally conscious market.

Cloud cost optimization has become a priority for Swiss enterprises as cloud adoption contributes to rising IT spending, the report says. Organizations face complex public cloud billing procedures that often result in unexpected costs. They apply FinOps principles such as precise resource allocation, rightsizing and elimination of unused capacity to control spending. These practices rely on closer coordination between engineering, finance and operations teams and more extensive use of automated cost monitoring.

"Swiss companies rely on strategic partnerships with major cloud platforms for digital competitiveness and regulated cloud adoption," said Ulrich Meister, lead author of the report. "These relationships provide access to advanced technologies while meeting strict Swiss data protection and industry requirements."

The report also explores other trends in the multi public cloud services market in Switzerland, including increased cybersecurity investments and the expansion of regional data centers by hyperscalers to support AI workloads.

For more insights into challenges faced by Swiss enterprises in managing complex multicloud environments, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 65 providers across seven quadrants: Consulting and Transformation Services Large Accounts, Consulting and Transformation Services Midmarket, Managed Services Large Accounts, Managed Services Midmarket, FinOps Services and AI-driven Optimization, Hyperscale Infrastructure and Platform Services, and SAP HANA Infrastructure Services.

The report names Swisscom as a Leader in all seven quadrants. It names Deutsche Telekom/T-Systems as a Leader in five quadrants. Accenture, Aveniq and UMB are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Atos, Capgemini and ti&m are named as Leaders in three quadrants each, while AWS, ELCA/EveryWare, Kyndryl and Microsoft are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BitHawk, Claranet, Google, HCLTech, IBM, infomaniak, Infosys, itesys, Netcloud, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants. BitHawk, CONVOTIS, Exoscale, IBM, MTF and TCS are recognized as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, LTIMindtree is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among multi public cloud service providers. LTIMindtree earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from AWS.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Multi Public Cloud Services report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

