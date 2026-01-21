Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
21.01.26 | 12:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 11:10 Uhr
Royal Philips: Philips named a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator for the 13th consecutive year

January 21, 2026

  • Highest-ranking medical technology company recognized in the Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators list for 2026
  • Innovations for healthcare professionals and consumers that support better care delivery and improve people's health and well-being
  • Industry-leading commitment to R&D, with over EUR 1.7 billion invested annually, equivalent to approximately 9% of sales

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philipsfor the 13th consecutive year. Philips is the highest-ranking medical technology company included in the report, underscoring its continued leadership in healthcare innovation.

"Building on more than 130 years of innovation, Philips is driven by a clear purpose to deliver better care for more people," said Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips. "Our innovations help healthcare professionals deliver high-quality patient care and empower people to manage their health and well-being at home. Being recognized as a Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator reflects our commitment to people-centered, scalable innovation that improves outcomes and expands access to care."

Philips' recognition reflects its long-term commitment to innovation, supported by more than EUR 1.7 billion in annual R&D investment - approximately 9% of sales and among the highest levels in the industry. Across professional healthcare and consumer health, Philips is applying AI-enabled technologies, advanced imaging, and connected platforms to support more precise diagnosis, simplify workflows, and empower people to proactively manage their health and well-being. Examples of Philips' latest innovations include:

  • Philips Verida (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/philips-launches-verida-worlds-first-detector-based-spectral-ct-powered-by-breakthrough-ai-to-advance-diagnostic-precision.html), the world's first detector-based spectral CT powered by integrating AI across the imaging chain, from acquisition to reconstruction.
  • Helium-free [1] MRI magnet technology, led by Philips since 2018, with more than 2,000 installations worldwide and six million liters of liquid helium saved to date, helping hospitals eliminate helium refills and vent pipes.
  • Philips Flash 5100 Point-of-Care Ultrasound (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2025/philips-breaks-new-ground-in-point-of-care-ultrasound-with-launch-of-flash-5100-poc.html), combining advanced imaging clarity and intuitive workflow to support rapid, confident decision-making in frontline clinical settings.
  • A next-generation web-based diagnostic viewer (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/philips-launches-next-generation-web-based-diagnostic-viewer-for-fast-secure-imaging-data-access-anywhere.html) that transforms how radiologists access and interpret medical images, enabling clinicians to work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively.
  • AI-enabled personal care innovations, including the Philips i9000 Shaver Series (https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/philips-launches-its-most-intelligent-shaver-yet-the-i9000-shaver-series-redefines-premium-personalized-male-grooming.html) and advanced hair-removal solutions (https://www.usa.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/press/2025/its-not-me-its-you-an-official-breakup-letter-to-my-old-hair-removal-routine.html), deliver more personalized and intuitive self-care experiences for consumers.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators report uses a complete comparative analysis of global invention data to assess the strength of every patented idea, using measures tied directly to their innovative power. The full Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2026 report can be found here.

[1] Helium-free operations. 7 liters of helium is permanently enclosed in the cryogenic circuit.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614869261
E-mail: Michael.Fuchs@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips' patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments

  • Improved image and data acquisition (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0efe80fd-1c35-4aa9-a62d-f1aedd7915f3)
  • Philips Verida spectral CT system, angle view (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc675f44-0987-4456-9162-39bd0955c2e5)
  • Radiologist using web diagnostic viewer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00806be3-fc97-4ee8-bdc2-aa9a6e7761cc)
  • i9000 Prestige feature image (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/edc7ca46-66de-4921-8317-b5b5b3b5b776)

