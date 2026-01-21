Schneider Electric USA: Motivair by Schneider Electric announces new CDU with capability to scale to 10MW and beyond for next-gen AI Factories

Newly announced MCDU-70 delivers cooling for up to 2.5 megawatts (MW) of power without compromise, preserving full flow performance and facility pressure at gigawatt-scale

With centralized controls, Motivair's CDU portfolio is scalable to 10MW and beyond to meet the demands of next-generation AI data centers

Individual CDU capacities range from 105kW to 2.5MW, providing greater scalability and flexibility to data center operators globally



BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026, a leading innovator in liquid cooling technology for digital infrastructure, today introduced a new, industry-leading 2.5MW Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) designed to cool high-density data centers reliably, at scale.

The MCDU-70 is the highest-capacity CDU available from Motivair, and presents a breakthrough flexible and scalable solution for meeting the rigorous demands of next-generation GPUs.

Compact and efficient, the MCDU-70 is the newest addition to Motivair's CDU line. Its capacity aligns perfectly with the needs of large-scale facilities, such as NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, where deployments target 10MW to reach gigawatt scale. At 2.5 MW each, six MCDU-70s can provide a 4+2 redundancy for these designs, and the unit's capacity is fit to service NVIDIA's GPU roadmap for the foreseeable future.

Further, the GPUs that power AI Factories generate 20 to 50 times more heat than traditional CPUs(Central Processing Unit), making liquid cooling a necessity in the AI era. Organizations deploying AI clusters are grappling with extreme rack power densities, which are projected to reach 1MW and beyond. Motivair by Schneider Electric enables customers to meet these demands and scale smarter with CDU models or custom-built CDUs perfectly tailored to match the capacity required.

"AI isn't slowing down. Our solutions are designed to keep pace with chip and silicon evolution-delivering next-gen performance when it matters most," said Rich Whitmore, CEO of Motivair by Schneider Electric. "Data center success now hinges on delivering scalable, reliable, efficient infrastructure solutions that match the next generation of AI Factory deployments. We're meeting that moment with proven liquid cooling solutions that scale with our customers' needs."

Key Capabilities and Performance of MCDU-70

With the addition of the MCDU-70, Schneider Electric's end-to-end liquid cooling portfolionow offers CDUs ranging from 105kW to 2.5MW, meeting current and future performance requirements. Each CDU is scalable and integrates seamlessly with other units and Schneider Electric's software to deliver precise and reliable cooling capacity for data center operators.

Available globally via Schneider Electric's advanced manufacturing hubs in North America, Europe and Asia, the MCDU-70 delivers truly scalable 2.5MW cooling in a compact footprint, providing higher available pressure without compromise by preserving full flow performance. The MCDU-70 is fully equipped to meet data center cooling needs now and for future iterations of GPUs. Key features and capabilities include:

Capacity and Efficiency: Engineered with dual heat exchangers, the MCDU-70 provides proper parallel filtration at minimal system pressure drop and maintains the industry target of 1.5 LPM per kW while protecting system efficiency from rack to plant.



Engineered with dual heat exchangers, the MCDU-70 provides proper parallel filtration at minimal system pressure drop and maintains the industry target of 1.5 LPM per kW while protecting system efficiency from rack to plant. Performance and Reliability: Every CDU model undergoes rigorous real-world condition testing, enabling digital twin simulations and end of line testing where pumps run at full load right at the end of the production line. Schneider Electric's global network of experts support customers from design through maintenance-keeping systems running smarter, longer, and cooler.



Every CDU model undergoes rigorous real-world condition testing, enabling digital twin simulations and end of line testing where pumps run at full load right at the end of the production line. Schneider Electric's global network of experts support customers from design through maintenance-keeping systems running smarter, longer, and cooler. Designed to Scale: The MCDU-70 is part of a comprehensive CDU range designed with a scalable, building block style, ensuring operators have greater flexibility to choose the right model that meets their specific AI deployment goals.



Motivair's full range of CDUs (MCDU-25 through MCDU-70 models) supports advanced thermal management strategies with precise flow control, real-time monitoring, and adaptive load balancing for optimized plant performance and reduced energy consumption.

The MCDU-70 is now available to order globally. For more information - visit the website.

About Motivair by Schneider Electric

Motivair by Schneider Electric is a leading global provider of advanced liquid cooling solutions designed to meet the greatest thermal challenges of modern computing. As a trusted partner of silicon manufacturers and server OEMs, Motivair delivers technology that powers breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and high performance computing while enhancing performance and reliability for colocation and hyperscale data centers. From chip to chiller, Motivair offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services that support the innovators shaping tomorrow's digital world.

www.motivaircorp.com/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

www.se.com

