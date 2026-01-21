TOKYO, Jan 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that it has been listed in the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100), a global ranking by Canada-based media and investment advisory company, Corporate Knights, Inc. This marks Eisai's tenth inclusion on the list. Ranked 36th, Eisai is the highest ranking among global pharmaceutical companies as well as the highest ranking Japanese company listed in the Global 100 (please visit here for the Global 100 ranking).The Global 100 evaluates the sustainability of more than 8,200 of the world's major corporations based on the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2005, companies ranking among the top 100 in the world have been announced each year. The Global 100 companies are evaluated for sustainable revenue and its growth, and sustainable investment as defined by Corporate Knights based on publicly disclosed data from financial filings, integrated reports, or other such channels. Eisai was highly evaluated, particularly in indicators such as sustainable revenue and investment achieved through business activities, and its system reflecting sustainability targets in executive compensation.Eisai's corporate concept is to give first thought to patients and the people in the daily living domain, and increase the benefits that health care provides to them as well as meet their diversified healthcare needs worldwide. Based on this human health care (hhc) corporate concept, Eisai is striving to sustainably enhance corporate value by strengthening its sustainability initiatives and increasing non-financial value.Media Inquiries:Public Relations Department,Eisai Co., Ltd.+81-(0)3-3817-5120Source: EisaiCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.